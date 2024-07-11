Mayo teenager wins prestigious award at Technovation Global Celebrations

The Claremorris native developed an app to improve communication between emergency services and the deaf community.

Dana Carney from Claremorris, Co Mayo, has been named as the recipient of the European Junior Regional Winner award at the Technovation Global Celebrations event. The 14-year-old secondary school student won for her project Secure Hands, a machine learning app that enables the emergency services to interact with deaf people about their healthcare needs.

With support from Teen-Turn, an organisation that gives girls hands-on STEM experience, Carney addressed the communication issues deaf people can have during emergencies, as the absence of Irish sign language (ISL) knowledge among emergency service providers can leave ISL users feeling vulnerable and under-represented.

Secure Hands equips emergency responders with the tools to learn and interpret ISL swiftly and accurately, enhancing the skills of emergency personnel and ensuring that ISL users receive an equal level of urgent care and support.

Technovation is an educational non-profit that encourages people all around the globe to use their problem-solving abilities to solve real-world problems and has partnered with leading organisations such as UNESCO and UN Women.

Almost 11,000 girls from 69 different countries created 3,200 tech-based solutions to community problems, with Carney’s app winning out for its ability to bridge the communication gap between Ireland’s deaf community and emergency personnel.

The teenager worked on coding for the app and created a business plan at Teen-Turn’s after-school sessions in Mount Saint Michael Secondary School in Claremorris, where she received support from industry and academic volunteers. She also attended the in-person Super Sessions at Genesys in Galway and the Ideas Lab in the University of Galway.

Carney said she was deeply honoured to receive the award, explaining “Secure Hands is more than just a project; it is a mission to ensure that no one in our community is left without help in their most critical moments”.

“This recognition motivates me to continue working towards a future where emergency services are inclusive and accessible to all.”

Joanne Dolan, Technovation’s ambassador in Ireland, added, “With the largest number of submissions from Ireland ever and nine of those entries reaching the global semi-finals, we already had a banner year, but seeing Dana’s project go on to be awarded the Junior Category prize for all of Europe, well that’s the icing on the cake.”

Previous Irish winners include Layla O’Driscoll, Leona Islam, Roisin Buckley and Alicja Skulimowska of St Vincent’s Secondary School in Cork, who won for their wellness app, and two-time winner Saanvi Kaushik who was recognised at the Technovation World Summit in 2021 for her app called Stellar, which helps patients access occupational therapy services.

