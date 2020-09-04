Teen-Turn has been shortlisted for Nature’s scientific outreach award

Teen-Turn has been shortlisted by Nature Research and The Estée Lauder Companies for their 2020 Inspiring & Innovating Science Awards.

Today (4 September), Irish charity Teen-Turn’s place on the shortlist for Nature’s 2020 Inspiring & Innovating Science Awards was announced. The list is comprised of two categories: Scientific Achievement and Scientific Outreach.

The awards, in partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies, aim to support and celebrate the achievements of women in science and organisations that encourage girls and young women to explore STEM. Teen-Turn’s work encouraging young girls from underrepresented backgrounds to think about STEM careers has secured its place on the shortlist for the Scientific Outreach category.

Through free after-school activities, summer work placements, exam support and professional development, Teen-Turn’s goal is to give teenage women the chance to get “hands-on STEM experience” and the support to achieve qualifications and jobs in the sector. The charity prioritises DEIS and other traditionally underrepresented schools. It is led by co-founders Joanne Dolan, a consultant and project manager, and Niambh Scullion of Watson Health IBM, CoderDojo Girls and more.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began and government restrictions were announced, the organisation has pivoted online to continue working. Throughout the past four years, it has helped more than 600 girls get involved in conversations around career paths in STEM. To date, Teen-Turn has been named EU Digital Impact Organisation of the Year (2017) and has received numerous grants, including the 2019 Google Impact Challenge grant and the 2020 MSD Neighbour of Choice grant.

A panel of Nature editors, independent experts and representatives from Estée Lauder will judge the shortlisted candidates and vote on a winner in October 2020. The winning individuals and organisations will receive a grant of $30,000 to spend on initiatives linked to the award, a grant of up to $5,200 to spend on an event in the next two years that showcases the initiative and mentorship from Estée Lauder, among other prizes.

Disclosure: Silicon Republic CEO and co-founder Ann O’Dea is on the advisory board of Teen-Turn.