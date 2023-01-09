Prof Tomás Ward appointed director of SFI’s Insight centre at DCU

Ward has been a principal investigator at Insight since 2018, focusing on machine learning development for the improvement of human health, performance and decision-making.

The Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Insight research centre for data analytics has appointed Prof Tomás Ward as the new director of its Dublin City University branch.

Ward has been a principal investigator at Insight since January 2018, as well as the DCU lead for the Insight research challenge on sensing and actuation. He is also the AIB chair of data analytics at DCU’s School of Computing.

Ward’s research focus has been on machine learning development for the improvement of human health, performance and decision-making in real-world settings.

For example, Ward was the principal investigator of the team behind Opa Mind’s core API element. This start-up developed a mobile platform that provides support to individuals through a voice diary feature, with the goal of reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.

Last year, Opa Mind was named a top innovator in the Youth Mental Health Challenge from the World Economic Forum’s UpLink innovation network.

Another example of his work is the Brain Integrated Tagging for Socially Curated Online Personalised Experiences project. This project presents a vision for brain-computer interfaces, which could enhance social relationships through sharing virtual experiences.

Ward said that Insight has been an “enormous success” and that DCU has played a “significant role contributing to that success”.

“The opportunity to take a leadership position within one of our world-class research centres is one I am delighted to have been offered,” Ward said. “Together with all our partners across Ireland I am eagerly anticipating exciting challenges and rewarding times ahead.”

Insight CEO Prof Noel O’Connor welcomed Ward’s appointment and said the DCU centre needs “strong leadership” that is backed by “world-class scientific excellence”.

“I am delighted to say that in Tomás we have both in abundance and I look forward to working closely with him on the next stage of Insight’s evolution,” O’Connor said.

