Treemetrics teams up with Swedish firm to boost biodiversity

The two companies plan to create new software that can monitor biodiversity improvements in forests for issuing biodiversity credits.

Cork’s forestry technology company Treemetrics has formed a strategic partnership with Qarlbo Biodiversity to improve biodiversity in forests.

The two companies plan to combine their skills to create new software for monitoring, reporting and verifying biodiversity in forest landscapes. Treemetrics said this is crucial for confirming biodiversity changes and issuing biodiversity credits.

The partnership aims to create a management system that is specifically designed for forestry that contains the latest technological advances in mobile apps, remote sensing, data mining and satellite communications.

“Our partnership with Qarlbo Biodiversity signifies a leap in applying the latest in forest management, ecology and remote sensing to practical forestry applications,” Treemetrics CEO Enda Keane said.

Qarlbo Biodiversity focuses on acquiring degraded land, restoring the biodiversity and monitoring the improvements. The company has developed a biodiversity credit methodology that enables sustainable wood production and positive biodiversity outcomes.

This methodology will be integrated with Treematric’s technology as part of this strategic partnership.

“We’re focused on regenerating biodiversity across forest landscapes to sustainably manage and restore these critical ecosystems for future generations,” said Qarlbo Biodiversity CEO Aleksandra Holmlund.

“We believe that integrating this methodology with Treemetrics’ technology will encourage other forest managers to pursue nature-positive practices.”

Treemetrics has been involved in a number of EU projects in recent years thanks to its forest management technology. For example, the company joined a €9m EU project last year that aims to trace wooden products back to their original source.

The previous year, it was awarded a two-year European Space Agency (ESA) contract to utilise satellite imaging, data analytics and its own tech to provide more accurate forest carbon credit estimates.

In 2017, the company signed a €1.2m deal with the ESA to roll out a tree growth analytics system, including a unique tree sensor device.

In December 2022, Treemetrics launched a platform to monitor and manage forests in real time. This platform uses advanced satellite imagery processing software to provide insights into forest health and productivity.

