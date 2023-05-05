Trinity, IBM and more team up to boost quantum tech community in Ireland

The alliance’s main focus will be on building a more organised network for quantum professionals and researchers in Ireland.

Several organisations have been working with Trinity College Dublin (TCD) over the past few years to make quantum computing skills education more widely available.

IBM, Microsoft, Moody’s Analytics, Algorithmiq and Horizon Quantum Computing have all come on board to form the Trinity Quantum Alliance (TQA).

The alliance was officially launched today (5 May); however, TCD has been working on quantum computing education with partners for some time already.

James O’Connor, Microsoft Ireland site lead commented that the company has “enjoyed a long partnership” with TCD, while Algorithmiq has been working with the college for a year.

Meanwhile, Horizon Quantum Computing aims to use the alliance as leverage to build its own presence in Ireland.

Its CEO Dr Joe Fitzsimons said, “We believe that the TQA will provide a significant boost to the quantum ecosystem in Ireland and intend to play an active role in the initiative as we build up our presence here.”

The company recently expanded into Ireland with the announcement that it was creating at least 10 jobs.

Organised network for quantum work

Overall, the alliance’s main focus will be on building a more organised network for quantum professionals and researchers in Ireland.

It will attempt to provide a pipeline of skilled quantum graduates to respond to the need for more quantum skills in the tech sector. It will also provide support to those working in research in areas such as quantum networks, high-performance computing integration and quantum science.

The industry partners have been working on the development of TCD’s MSc in Quantum Science and Technology, as well as a corresponding PhD programme. The master’s degree programme has been developed over the past three years, according to TQA’s director Prof John Goold.

Goold also said that the establishment of TQA would enable TCD to “integrate research, education and industry in a seamless way”.

“We are excited to see the fruit this collaboration bears in the years to come.” Students from the master’s programme will get the opportunity to do virtual internships, Goold added.

Dr Linda Doyle, provost of TCD, highlighted quantum computing’s potential to “deliver amazing new technologies” across society and industry.

“Our researchers are really pushing the boundaries in this space and the Trinity Quantum Alliance will bring a new focus to their efforts.

“Quantum is a great topic for collaboration between academic researchers and industry partners as it is deeply technical and deeply challenging, and it has an eye on the longer term future of these exciting technologies,” Doyle concluded.

