Tyndall reveals major ambitions after securing €7m in EU research funding

The Tyndall National Institute in Cork has secured record funding worth €7m from Europe, with a number of projects to be expanded.

The EU’s Horizon 2020 programme continues to be a major life source for Irish research institutes and organisations, and now the Tyndall National Institute is the latest to reap those rewards.

Based at the Cork Institute of Technology, Tyndall has announced it has been awarded a record amount of €7m for research projects under the Horizon 2020 programme. Of that amount, €5.4m was secured under its own right, with a further €1.83m brought in through five Irish partner companies as part of eight EU side innovation projects.

With this backing, Tyndall has said a number of leading technologies will be brought to the forefront of the institute’s focus, including autonomous vehicles, medtech, agritech, data communications and nanomaterials.

Over the course of 2018, Tyndall has secured €13m from a total of 13 research projects, of which €5m will be accrued from its industry partners. As a direct result of this funding, Tyndall expects 40 new R&D jobs to be created. Nationally, Ireland secured €16m in funding through the recently announced European Commission’s Horizon 2020 ICT funding call.

Potential knock-on value

“These awards demonstrate the real value of market-leading innovation by Tyndall across our core areas of nanoelectronics and photonics,” said Tyndall’s CEO, Prof William Scanlon.

“Securing funding for 57pc of our proposals in this very competitive European programme is a strong endorsement of the world-leading research being undertaken at Tyndall.”

He continued: “As part of large-scale European consortia, these cutting-edge research projects have an overall budget of €80m and involve groundbreaking research in emerging technology areas, with potential ultimately for knock-on high-value jobs in Ireland.”

Scanlon is a very recent appointment for Tyndall, having only come into the role earlier this month. He was most recently head of the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queen’s University Belfast.