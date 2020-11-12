Tyndall has secured its 100th Horizon 2020 award

According to Tyndall’s annual report, the institute’s success rate in Horizon 2020 was three times higher than the European average in 2019.

Based at University College Cork (UCC), the Tyndall National Institute is a European research centre for integrated information and communications technology materials, devices and systems.

Today (12 November), Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD, announced that the institute has secured its 100th Horizon 2020 award, making it one of the most successful institutes in Ireland for European funding.

The announcement was made at the launch of Tyndall’s 2019 annual report, which showed that the institute received funding from Horizon 2020 for 17 new projects to the value of €10m last year, a success rate that is three times higher than the European average.

The institute has received more than €57m to date in funding from Horizon 2020, which is the EU’s framework programme for research and innovation. Ireland-based partners in Tyndall projects have secured an additional €51m in direct funding.

Plans to lead in deep-tech research

In its annual report, Tyndall also reported income of €42m in 2019, up 17pc compared to the previous year. This included €32m from competitive research projects, €10m in European funding and an industry commitment to new research programmes of almost €6m.

The annual report also mentioned the development of new strategic plan, ‘Tyndall 2025’, which aims to double the size of the institute and secure a “global leadership position in deep-tech research”.

Harris said achieving the milestone of 100 funded projects in the “highly competitive programme” of Horizon 2020 demonstrates the high calibre and quality of Irish research.

“The groundbreaking work delivered by the institute will transform our high-tech economy and secure Ireland’s future as a worldwide technology leader, whilst supporting key Irish technology companies and SMEs.”

Tyndall National Institute’s CEO, Prof William Scanlon, said 2019 helped further the development of deep-tech innovation in Ireland, a goal which will continue in the coming years.

“Our Tyndall 2025 goal is to be the international research partner of choice and to build on Tyndall’s 40 years of research excellence and industrial impact and to significantly scale to address societal challenges through deep-tech innovation.”

Tyndall also recently announced that it is set to participate in the €10m European Ascent+ programme, which aims to further research into nanoelectronics.