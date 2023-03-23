New UCC partnership to focus on how tech and the law can work together

UCC will soon begin recruiting a new lecturer and PhD researcher who will explore how AI, data analytics and more can be used in the law.

University College Cork (UCC) is partnering with an Irish law firm on an initiative that aims to facilitate innovation in legal technology.

UCC will work with Dublin-headquartered Matheson LLP on the five-year project called the Matheson Innovation Partnership.

A new lectureship and scholarship will be sponsored by the partnership, as well as events focusing on the intersection between technology and the law.

The Matheson Lecturer in Law, Innovation and Technology will focus on expanding research in the area of law and technology. They will carry out interdisciplinary research in fields such as data analytics, computer science and AI.

They will also be responsible for bringing relevant teams together to develop an integrated and collaborative approach to meeting the latest technological challenges in the legal sector.

As part of the partnership, at least one postgraduate scholar will be tasked with conducting research in the area of law, innovation and technology.

The scholar or scholars will be supported by the Matheson lecturer, along with other colleagues in the UCC School of Law.

Prof Mark Poustie, dean of the School of Law, UCC, said that he and his colleagues were very grateful to Matheson for its sponsorship of the scholarship and lectureship.

“These will provide much needed and mutually beneficial capacity to explore the legal implications of AI and disruptive technologies, for example, in terms of regulation and impact on the legal profession.” Poustie added that recruitment for these positions will soon begin.

As well as the academic positions, UCC’s partnership with Matheson will provide for events including a hackathon. The hackathon will connect the wider legal and tech communities, focusing on creating more dialogue between the two. Students studying law and technology will be able to attend and mix with industry professionals.

Gráinne Callanan, partner and head of Matheson’s Cork office, said the company was “proud to partner with UCC for this exciting programme, supporting exceptional talent and the next generation of leaders that will help shape the legal industry in the future.”

