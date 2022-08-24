UCD scientists use CRISPR gene-tool to find lung cancer vulnerabilities

The team used CRISPR to find 80 possible RNA targets that are active in many forms of lung cancer, which could lead to new cancer treatments.

A team of scientists at University College Dublin (UCD) believe the CRISPR gene-editing tool can be used to find new therapies for lung cancer.

CRISPR is a powerful tool that offers a cheap, easier method to find and alter a specific piece of DNA within a cell. The tool has been hailed over the years as a way to address various issues, such as curing Huntington’s or creating an immunity to HIV, though concerns about side effects have been noted in some studies.

The international team of scientists looked at RNA, which is part of the genetic information in all living cells. The team explained that while DNA contains the blueprint instructions, RNA is capable of transmitting that information and performing important biological roles in a cell.

The team was particularly interested in “long noncoding RNAs” or IncRNAs, a large class of RNAs discovered in the past decade that have emerged as critical disease genes.

In the study published of the scientific journal Cell Genomics, the scientists set out to create new RNA-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer, which comprises most known lung cancers.

RNA therapeutics (RNATX) has recently emerged as a promising strategy for developing therapies against common diseases.

“The biggest hurdle is identifying the optimal gene targets for RNATX in a given disease,” said UCD Prof Rory Johnson who led the study. “This project achieves that by combining CRISPR genome-editing with lncRNAs to select the most promising lncRNA targets for therapy.”

The team initially identified 80 possible long noncoding RNA targets that are active in non-small cell lung cancer. Further screening honed in on two potential targets that have been named as “cancer hallmarks”.

Speaking on the study, UCD Conway Institute director Prof Helen Roche said the findings offer a “widely applicable strategy” to discover new RNA-based therapies in “virtually any cancer”.

“I want to congratulate Rory and his colleagues worldwide on this work,” Roche said.

The team plan to further develop the candidate gene targets for preclinical testing, with a goal to move into clinical trials if successful. They will also look to further improve screening techniques to discover better targets cheaply and in other cancer types.

The study was initiated at the University of Bern and completed in UCD. Science Foundation Ireland funded the project through a Future Research Leaders grant to Prof Johnson.

The collaborative study included scientists from research institutions in Spain, Switzerland, Italy, the US, Hong Kong and China.

