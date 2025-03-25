UCD epilepsy researcher is developing targeted interventions

Epilepsy researcher Sujithra Srinivas discusses the value of translational research for understanding and treating neurologic conditions.

“I am committed to becoming a translational neuroscientist,” says Sujithra Srinivas, a PhD researcher at University College Dublin and FutureNeuro Research Ireland Centre for Translational Brain Science.

As part of her efforts to translate her research into practical treatments for people, Srinivas engages in public outreach. One example of this is the ‘Cut from the Same Cloth’ project, which brings women together to share personal stories about the fabrics in their lives. “Through this initiative, we create meaningful connections by drawing parallels between patterns in textiles and those found in scientific research, such as the structures of cells and tissues,” Srinivas says.

Srinivas is focused on developing new treatments for epilepsy, a chronic neurological disorder characterised by recurrent, unprovoked seizures caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

Here, she tells us more about her research.

Tell us about your current research.

Affecting more than 50m people worldwide, epilepsy is one of the most prevalent neurological conditions.

The development and progression of epilepsy involves intricate interactions among genetic, environmental and epigenetic factors.

During epilepsy, various changes occur in the brain. These changes are caused by large-scale changes in gene expression and gene regulation.

Epigenetic modifications have been linked to both idiopathic and acquired epilepsy, including cases resulting from traumatic brain injury or febrile seizures. These changes can influence an individual’s susceptibility to the disease and their response to treatment.

Given that up to 30pc of epilepsy patients experience drug-resistant seizures, there is growing interest in targeting epigenetic pathways as a potential therapeutic approach.

My research work involves understanding N6-methyladenosine (m6A), the most common RNA modification which is known to be involved in post-transcriptional gene regulation. Therefore, in my project, we will explore whether enhancing m6A by blocking the demethylase enzyme could have therapeutic benefits for epilepsy.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

The significance of my research lies in its potential to address the limitations of current epilepsy therapies. Many existing antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) target ion channels and neurotransmitter systems to suppress seizures but do not address the underlying molecular mechanisms driving the disease.

By focusing on demethylase enzymes as a central regulator of protein synthesis in epileptic neurons, this research could lead to a novel therapeutic strategy that not only controls seizures but also modifies disease progression at a fundamental level.

Ultimately, our goal is to develop a targeted intervention that can improve treatment outcomes for epilepsy patients, particularly those with drug-resistant forms of the disorder. If inhibition of demethylase enzyme proves effective in both animal models and human tissue, it could offer a groundbreaking approach to epilepsy management, bringing new hope to millions affected by this debilitating condition.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

Pursuing research was my ambition the day I walked into my first undergraduate lecture, and that has not changed. I still clearly remember my professor holding a human brain and explaining in detail about different structures of the brain and how they had to work coherently for one to be healthy.

I am highly passionate about research, as I firmly believe it can positively influence society and health. I advocate for early intervention in patients with neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders, who urgently require innovative treatments to improve cognitive comorbidities. I strongly believe that early intervention in epilepsy, ideally prevention and/or awareness of such conditions can help us understand the disease better. In my capacity, I will aim to keep answering meaningful questions with a translational focus to help people.

What are some of the biggest challenges or misconceptions you face as a researcher in your field?

As a researcher, various challenges and misconceptions shape how scientific work is perceived and conducted.

One of the most significant challenges is funding limitations. Securing financial research support is a constant struggle, as grants are highly competitive. While many groundbreaking projects require substantial investment, funding often prioritises research with immediate commercial potential rather than exploratory studies that could lead to transformative discoveries. This can hinder long-term innovation and limit the pursuit of novel ideas.

Another critical issue is gender bias and underrepresentation in STEM. Women and other marginalised groups continue to face barriers in academia and research, including systemic biases, fewer leadership opportunities and a scarcity of role models in certain fields. Despite progress, women remain significantly underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

To encourage greater participation, it is essential to address these systemic challenges and foster a more inclusive and supportive environment. This includes promoting equitable hiring and funding practices, increasing visibility for female scientists and creating mentorship programs that empower women in STEM.

By tackling these obstacles and challenging misconceptions, we can build a stronger, more diverse scientific community that drives innovation and benefits society as a whole.

Do you think public engagement with science and data has changed in recent years?

Public engagement with science and data has greatly changed in recent years, particularly due to significant global events such as the Covid-19 pandemic. This transformation presents both advantages and disadvantages.

One major benefit is the enhanced trust in science. Many people have developed a new respect for scientific institutions and public health authorities, as they witnessed how data-driven decisions can influence real-world outcomes. Additionally, the accessibility of information has improved. With the growth of digital communication, scientific data is more reachable than ever. Open-access journals, social media posts from scientists and government briefings have played a vital role in keeping the public informed.

Conversely, the politicisation of science is a concern. Discussions around scientific issues, particularly regarding Covid-19 policies, have often become polarised along political lines, complicating objective discourse.

