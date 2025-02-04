Power outages inspired this engineer’s sustainable energy research

The need for sustainable energy is something that UL’s Dr Muhammad Muddasar knows only too well.

Growing up in a rural village in Pakistan, recent PhD graduate Dr Muhammad Muddasar and his family experienced regular power shortages. This disruption motivated Muddasar to dedicate his career to developing sustainable energy solutions.

“It was insane, some days we would only have three hours of light in the whole day,” Muddasar said.

“When there was a power shortage, we had to find other ways to do things, for water we used hand pumps, for cooking we used natural gas, but when there’s no way to use electricity, you can’t meet the needs of a family in three hours.

“The constant need for petrol to run generators was not only costly but also unsustainable. The need for sustainable and affordable energy solutions became clear to me,” he said.

Muddasar completed a BSc in mechanical engineering at the University of Lahore, and went on to work in industry, before returning to his studies to complete a fully funded MSc in energy systems engineering. He then came to the University of Limerick (UL) to do a PhD under the supervision of Prof Maurice Collins.

During his time at UL, Muddasar has won several awards including top prize at the university’s Three-Minute Thesis competition and the Editor’s Choice Award at the UK and Ireland Vitae Three-Minute Thesis competition. And he already has a number of publications to his name. He currently works as a research assistant in the School of Engineering at UL and tutors at UL’s Science Learning Centre.

Tell us about your current research.

My research focuses on sustainable materials for energy storage and harvesting, such as supercapacitors, batteries and thermoelectric devices. A key area of interest is lignin, a waste byproduct of the paper industry, which I am exploring as a carbon source for high-performance energy applications. One of my main goals is developing a device that can harvest and store energy simultaneously. I am particularly interested in using waste heat, including body heat, to power small electronic devices like wearables, reducing dependence on batteries.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

As you always hear – research and development (R&D), with research preceding development. This order is critical for advancement in any field. Rigorous research is essential for optimising performance, achieving predefined goals and facilitating scalable solutions, ranging from small-scale industrial applications to global initiatives aligned with UN sustainable development goals.

The research I am working on will have a massive impact on industries and wearable technologies. After the successful development of the device I am working on, it can power your fitness tracker and be recharged from your body heat or power.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

Growing up, I experienced frequent power outages, which made me wonder how we could get our energy in a more reliable and eco-friendly way. This early interest led me to explore energy production methods, working on biogas production from potato waste and wastewater treatment with energy recovery during my MS research to my current focus on sustainable energy storage and harvesting.

I have always been fascinated by discovering novel ways to generate and store energy. While my research has evolved over time, my core motivation remains unchanged: developing solutions that make energy more efficient and sustainable.

What are some of the biggest challenges or misconceptions you face as a researcher in your field?

One common misconception is that research is just lab work (and I thought this as well), but in reality, it involves much more. Researchers must analyse data, write technical reports, navigate the complex publishing process and collaborate with experts worldwide.

Publishing research is especially challenging, because it can take months or even years for work to be accepted in journals.

Beyond that, researchers must also present findings at conferences, apply for funding and engage with the public.

Do you think public engagement with science and data has changed in recent years?

Yes, public engagement with science has increased, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. With global attention on vaccine development, people became more aware of how research directly impacts their lives. The pandemic highlighted the importance of science and innovation. It also encouraged more transparency in research, making scientific discoveries more accessible to the public.

How do you encourage engagement with your own work?

I actively share my research through conferences, press releases, radio interviews and social media to bridge gap between my research and society.

I also simplify complex scientific concepts to make them easier for the general public to understand. By making science more accessible, I hope to inspire future researchers and increase awareness of sustainable energy solutions. After all, research should not just stay in labs, it should benefit everyone.

