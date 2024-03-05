How waste wood can generate eco-friendly electricity

Prof Maurice Collins’ research into sustainable materials for electricity generation is of ‘great importance’, he argues, because it ties into the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Researchers at the University of Limerick (UL) recently published a study which proposes a sustainable new method of converting waste heat into electricity using Irish wood products.

In the study, conducted with colleagues at the University of Valencia and led by UL PhD researcher Muhammad Muddasar, the team generated electricity using low-grade heat recovered from lignin-derived membranes. Lignin is a byproduct of paper and pulp production.

Prof Maurice Collins, from UL’s School of Engineering, supervised the study.

“Despite its potential, utilising low-grade thermal energy in energy harvesting applications has been challenging due to the lack of cost-effective technologies,” Collins said.

“While there is still room for further development in heat-to-electricity conversion applications, the study demonstrates that abundantly available lignin can successfully contribute to low-grade thermal energy harvesting, especially in scenarios where sustainability and cost-effectiveness are crucial.”

Collins is a professor of materials science and principal investigator at the Bernal Institute. He is a funded investigator at the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research (AMBER) Centre and challenge lead in the SFI BiOrbic Centre. Here, he gives us an insight into his research.

Tell us about your current research.

The current focus of my research is on sustainable composite materials for multiple advanced applications such as energy storage, energy generation, biomedical and structural applications. With specific interest on sustainable carbon materials derived from lignin-based materials as lignin is currently an underutilised byproduct from the paper and pulp industry which is in great need of valorisation. We investigate the structure, property and processing relationships of these materials.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

The research is of great importance as it ties directly to the UN sustainable development goals as well as the EU’s 2030 climate and energy framework and the European Green Deal’s aims to make Europe climate neutral by 2050. We apply life cycle and techno-economic models to predict the future impact of our research and we are aiming for 50pc cost reductions and 75pc reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

During my co-op placement I was exposed to a research environment within a company, and I continued to work with the company as part of my final-year project. After graduating I undertook a research MSc with a company and from there, I caught the bug for research and continued to pursue a PhD at UL.

What are some of the biggest challenges or misconceptions you face as a researcher in your field?

The biggest misconception is that I spend all my time in the lab or teaching when in reality it is a mixture of the two and more. A typical day involves meetings with my research team, keeping on top of my very demanding inbox and planning my activity for the day. Some days involve lecturing, meeting final-year students who work in my lab, writing grant applications and papers, along with dealing with health and safety, lab equipment maintenance and purchase, and dealing with intellectual property and human resource issues. Getting to the lab is often a challenge, especially during term.

Do you think public engagement with science and data has changed in recent years?

Since Covid-19, I think researchers have become more aware about getting an evidence-based message across to the public. It has become even more evident how important it is that we take time out of our busy schedules to communicate scientific evidence in a clear and digestible manner. In Ireland, we have a scientifically literate society that appreciates the work of our researchers.

How do you encourage engagement with your own work?

I strongly encourage my team to give lectures, enter competitions like Thesis in 3 and engage with social (X, LinkedIn) and traditional media. We have had several news articles released and radio appearance over the last few years. We also host secondary school students in our lab for demos.

