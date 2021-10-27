UN report warns 2030 goals ‘not enough’ ahead of COP26

The UNEP report also found that current net-zero commitments could be a last hope to bring the expected temperature rise down.

A new UN report published ahead of COP26 has warned that current national climate commitments put the world on track for a 2.7 degrees Celsius temperature increase, which could have catastrophic implications for the climate.

The Emissions Gap 2021 report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) published yesterday (26 October) found that the latest round of updates on Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) only take 7.5pc off predicted 2030 global emissions.

This figure is significantly short of the 55pc reduction needed to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius target laid out in the Paris Agreement.

The NDCs are at the heart of the functioning of the Paris Agreement, where signatory countries commit to their own efforts to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis. The report is a response to the latest NDC update among other commitments.

“Climate change is no longer a future problem. It is a now problem,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP. “To stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, we have eight years to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions. The clock is ticking loudly.”

The report comes just ahead of COP26, or the 26th Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC, which is the latest round of global climate talks to be held in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November.

Net-zero hopes

Despite the “vague” and inadequate commitments in the latest NDCs, the UN report stresses that net-zero pledges made by several countries, including the European Union and 49 other countries, could go a long way in bringing temperature rises down – to an estimated to 2.2 degrees Celsius.

However, it warned that most current net-zero pledges are also vague and inconsistent with 2030 NDCs.

“As this report makes clear, if countries deliver on their 2030 NDCs and net zero commitments, we will be heading towards average global temperature rises of just above 2 degrees Celsius,” said incoming COP26 president Alok Sharma. “So there has been progress, but not enough.”

Sharma added that big emitters, such as the G20 nations, need to make stronger 2030 commitments if we are to reach the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal in this decade.

“The world has to wake up to the imminent peril we face as a species. Nations need to put in place the policies to meet their new commitments, and start implementing them within months,” Andersen added.

“It is also essential to deliver financial and technological support to developing nations – so that they can both adapt to the impacts of climate change already here and set out on a low-emissions growth path.”

The report also found that Covid-19 led to a 5.4pc decrease in global CO2 emissions, a dip that it says could have been held on to through fiscal rescue measures and recovery funding that backed climate action.

It said that greenhouse gas emissions are expected to rise again in 2021 and 2022 to levels almost as high as the record-setting levels seen in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.