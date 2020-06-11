Treatment of common bleeding disorder may be boosted with new molecule

RCSI researchers have tested a molecule that may help boost the treatment of Von Willebrand disease, the most common geniting bleeding disorder.

Researchers from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) have made a breakthrough that will come as welcome news to approximately 1pc of the world’s population. In a study published to the Journal of Thrombosis and Haematosis, the researchers said they have found a way to promote blood clotting that could be used to help develop treatments for Von Willebrand disease, the most common genetic bleeding disorder.

Patients with Von Willebrand disease have a deficiency or dysfunction in a protein that plays a key role in clotting blood. The current treatment for the disease is to frequently inject patients with a drug that promotes the production of this protein or with concentrations of the protein itself.

However, awareness of the disease is limited as the bleeding symptoms can normally appear mild, but can result in severe bleeding from a severe injury or during surgery.

Now, using funding from the Science Foundation Ireland-Pfizer Biotherapeutics Innovation Award programme, the RCSI researchers and a team from Pfizer tested a molecule that extends the life of the clotting protein within the body’s circulation.

A long-acting therapy

This study showed that the modified molecule significantly increased its half-life by a factor of five compared with the unmodified protein in lab tests.

“The current treatments for Von Willebrand disease place a heavy burden on healthcare systems and for the patients themselves,” said the study’s lead author Dr Jamie O’Sullivan.

“Long-acting therapies for the disease have the potential to reduce this burden. While more preclinical testing is need, these are promising early results.”

Last April, RCSI researchers made headlines in a similar area after they discovered severe cases of Covid-19 were experiencing abnormal blood clotting which, in some cases, led to deaths.

These micro-clots are found within the lungs and patients with higher levels of blood clotting had a significantly worse prognosis, requiring ICU admission. The researchers in that study called for further research to investigate whether blood-thinning treatments may have a role in selected high-risk patients to reduce clotting and help them recover from Covid-19.