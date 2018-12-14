INNOVATION

Weekend Takeaway: Who are the real sci-tech movers and shakers?


32 seconds ago9 Views

child playing with red and green paper rockets, symbolising ambition.
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Image: © bravissimos/Stock.adobe.com

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Our weekly round-up of must-reads includes the Siliconrepublic.com Sci-Tech 100 2019, full of people changing the world in a positive way.

30 sci-tech leaders we’ll be following in 2019

A row of white paper origami boats being led in front by a yellow boat with a yellow flag.

Image: © turgaygundogdu/Stock.adobe.com

Our annual rundown of the key voices in sci-tech to watch in 2019 begins with those leading innovative teams and diverse ways of thinking.

24 fresh voices planting new ideas in sci-tech in 2019

Origami flower in multiple colours on white background.

Image: © scaiphotography/Stock.adobe.com

These influential voices have sown the seeds of new thinking in sci-tech, and we can’t wait to watch them grow in 2019.

22 high-flying scientists making the world a better place in 2019

An origami crane made of brown paper casts a long shadow on a white surface.

Image: © DadoPhotos/Stock.adobe.com

In a world changing rapidly before our eyes, here are 22 scientists helping to advance our understanding in the coming year.

15 trailblazing entrepreneurs to watch in 2019

A row of white paper aeroplanes with one red one taking off.

Image: © Worawut/Stock.adobe.com

From promising new start-ups to billion-dollar ideas going global, here are the entrepreneurs skyrocketing to success in 2019.

9 people transforming the world of tech investment in 2019

€100 and €50 notes folded in the shape of a butterfly spreading its wings.

Image: © kelifamily/Stock.adobe.com

Here are nine investors who have the means and capability to make a difference.

Enterprise Ireland and HSE in €200,000 diabetes medtech call

woman holding up her smilingbaby son beside two male and one female health representatives.

From left: Tom Kelly, Enterprise Ireland; Gemma Murphy with her baby son Alex; Prof Sean Dinneen, HSE; and Dr Ana Terres, HSE. Image: Orla Murray/ SON Photo

In the first collaboration of its kind between Enterprise Ireland and the HSE, SMEs and start-ups will have a chance to co-design impactful global products with clinicians.

‘We are at the forefront of AI in the marketplace’

woman with short blonde curly hair wearing pink blazer and sitting on couch in front of multicoloured mural.

Medb Corcoran. Image: Ruth Medjber/ruthlessimagery.com

Medb Corcoran from Accenture Labs in Dublin is looking at how emerging data and AI trends can help businesses. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

Samsung promotes Conor Pierce to corporate VP of UK and Ireland

Man in navy jacket and shirt.

Conor Pierce, Samsung corporate vice-president, UK and Ireland. Image: Samsung

Conor Pierce is arguably the most senior Irish person in the smartphone industry on the world stage.

Huawei’s Thomas Mason: ‘Innovation will get us to number one’

Man in check shirt and glasses sitting in front of a Huawei logo in lights.

Huawei Ireland consumer director Thomas Mason. Image: Huawei

In the past year, Huawei has gone from being the number four smartphone maker in the world to number two, pipping Apple, and surpassing Samsung is within sight. Huawei’s Thomas Mason talks to John Kennedy.

IDA and CIT champion new ‘Cyber Ireland’ infosec cluster

Two men in suits beside woman in red dress.

From left: Dónal Travers, IDA Ireland; Dr Eoin Byrne, CIT; and Victoria Mackechnie, IDA Ireland. Image: Maxwells

Could ambitious endeavour make Ireland the Fort Knox of infosec?