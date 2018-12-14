Weekend Takeaway: Who are the real sci-tech movers and shakers?

Our weekly round-up of must-reads includes the Siliconrepublic.com Sci-Tech 100 2019, full of people changing the world in a positive way.
30 sci-tech leaders we’ll be following in 2019
Our annual rundown of the key voices in sci-tech to watch in 2019 begins with those leading innovative teams and diverse ways of thinking.
24 fresh voices planting new ideas in sci-tech in 2019
These influential voices have sown the seeds of new thinking in sci-tech, and we can’t wait to watch them grow in 2019.
22 high-flying scientists making the world a better place in 2019
In a world changing rapidly before our eyes, here are 22 scientists helping to advance our understanding in the coming year.
15 trailblazing entrepreneurs to watch in 2019
From promising new start-ups to billion-dollar ideas going global, here are the entrepreneurs skyrocketing to success in 2019.
9 people transforming the world of tech investment in 2019
Here are nine investors who have the means and capability to make a difference.
Enterprise Ireland and HSE in €200,000 diabetes medtech call
In the first collaboration of its kind between Enterprise Ireland and the HSE, SMEs and start-ups will have a chance to co-design impactful global products with clinicians.
‘We are at the forefront of AI in the marketplace’
Medb Corcoran from Accenture Labs in Dublin is looking at how emerging data and AI trends can help businesses. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.
Samsung promotes Conor Pierce to corporate VP of UK and Ireland
Conor Pierce is arguably the most senior Irish person in the smartphone industry on the world stage.
Huawei’s Thomas Mason: ‘Innovation will get us to number one’
In the past year, Huawei has gone from being the number four smartphone maker in the world to number two, pipping Apple, and surpassing Samsung is within sight. Huawei’s Thomas Mason talks to John Kennedy.
IDA and CIT champion new ‘Cyber Ireland’ infosec cluster
Could ambitious endeavour make Ireland the Fort Knox of infosec?