West of Ireland tech cluster ITAG receives formal recognition in Europe

Non-profit ITAG which is comprised of industry stakeholders in the region, said the award was ‘a catalyst’ for even further growth and would come with ‘elite opportunities.’

West of Ireland tech cluster Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway (ITAG) has been officially recognised at European level. The non-profit association said the accreditation would be a major boost to region.

ITAG’s accreditation was presented by the European Secretariat for Cluster Analysis (ESCA). It is supported by the European Commission’s Directorate General for Enterprise and Industry.

Helmut Kergel, spokesperson for ESCA said, “Analysing the data of ITAG, it can be stated that the cluster initiative is well integrated in the Irish innovation system, providing valuable services and leading to well measurable effects on the enterprise level.”

The recognition means the tech cluster will join a network of 32 recognised ICT networks across Europe. The wider European tech cluster network supports more than 54m jobs, and it will offer ITAG’s members increased access to funding and support at a European level.

According to David Bermingham, chair of ITAG, “This isn’t just an award, it is a catalyst for even further growth and development.”

Bermingham, who is also director of AI at IBM, added that ITAG was now seen as “an elite tech cluster” and this would come with “elite opportunities.”

“It will open doors for all those involved locally in the ICT space. It will create opportunities, while giving an enhanced platform for doing business and interacting with counterparts in other countries and other clusters. It will enable access to more funding prospects while also facilitating collaboration between our local tech industry and innovative European partners on mutually beneficial projects,” he said.

Sharon Walsh, VP technology with ITAG member Fidelity Investments said, “This achievement has only been possible thanks to the enhanced levels of co-operation that have been fostered throughout the local ICT community in this region over recent years.”

As well as running skills workshops throughout the region, ITAG organises an annual AtlanTec festival. Last May was its seventh year, and it is supported by ITAG technology partners including Fidelity Investments, IBM, NUI Galway and Cisco.

