Five women awarded STEM-focused Trinity scholarship

Trinity plans to award 25 women the Connect to STEM scholarship over the next five years, which is worth €20,000 per student and supported by Three Ireland.

Trinity College Dublin has announced the recipients of a new scholarship that aims to attract more women to STEM subjects.

Five women have been selected for the Connect to STEM scholarship, which is worth €20,000 for each student over a four-year undergraduate programme.

The scholarship is backed by Three Ireland and is administered by the university’s Faculty of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and the Trinity Access Programmes.

The first five recipients are Emily Profir from Louth, Neasa Nic Corcráin from Wexford, Emma Burgess from Dublin, Manpreet Kaur from Wicklow and Claire McCooey from Tyrone.

The applications came from first-year students on selected courses in 2022 to 2023 and recipients were chosen on the basis of a written application.

Trinity plans to award 25 women the Connect to STEM scholarship over the next five years.

“I want to warmly congratulate the five recipients of the Connect to STEM scholarships and wish them every success in their studies,” Trinity provost Dr Linda Doyle said.

“As an engineering graduate myself, I know how hugely rewarding it is to engage with STEM subjects.

“In order to understand and challenge power in today’s world, an understanding of STEM is vital. And it is hugely important that we have many women studying and working in this sphere.”

To support the scholarship, Three Ireland is funding two Trinity Access teacher fellowships for three years. The successful students will also receive mentoring and other supports from Three Ireland.

Three Ireland and Three UK CCO Elaine Carey said the telecoms company looks forward to continuing its partnership with Trinity and future scholars.

“As a large employer in the STEM sector, at Three we know we have an important role to play in ensuring the talent pool is as diverse as possible,” Carey added. “Our partnership with Trinity is supporting these efforts and I am delighted that the first five very-worthy scholars have been chosen.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.