Women in Green Hydrogen to discuss future of energy at Dublin event

Catherine Sheridan, the COO of green energy company EIH2, said people from all fields ‘have something to offer’ .

Women in Green Hydrogen, a global network of more than 1,000 members, is hosting its first event in Ireland next month and is looking for new voices to contribute to the discussion around the energy transition.

Titled Chorus, the event is taking place in Dublin on 21 November. It will bring people from different areas of expertise together to share their thoughts on the energy sector in Ireland.

“I would hope we will attract some people from the engineering and energy sectors,” said utility industry veteran Catherine Sheridan, a member of the organisation who will chair the event.

“But so many fields have something to offer – people with creative backgrounds, those with policy experience or local government roles, people born outside Ireland, and women currently working in the home – we need to hear from them all to know what will work.”

Sheridan is the chief operating officer of one of Ireland’s first green hydrogen companies, EIH2. In May, she was recognised as one of the top women globally in hydrogen, featuring in the Women in Hydrogen 50 list by Hydrogen Economist.

Last month, EIH2 signed a deal with the ports of Cork and Amsterdam to establish a supply chain for green hydrogen between Ireland and the rest of Europe via Amsterdam.

Women are a vital part of any conversation around how Ireland will use its resources, according to Sheridan.

“As an engineer, I’ve had lots of experience in a traditionally male-dominated industry, but that’s changing. Everyone knows we cannot create a future for all of society if half of its people aren’t represented and contributing from the start,” she said.

“In my day job, I would never set out to build something with half of the necessary equipment or expertise I need to complete it, so as we head into a critical time for our energy needs, it’s vital that we hear the voices of women in the process.”

Speakers at the event will be unveiled in the coming weeks, and those interested in registering have been urged to email info@eih2.ie for more information. The event is being held a day ahead of the Hydrogen Ireland Conference 2022.

“We’re organising this space and time to bring people together. I’ve seen it time and time again, collaborative professionals just need an opportunity to create partnerships and solutions, and change can flow from there,” Sheridan added.

“I’m hoping that years from now, we’ll look back on this inaugural event as the starting point of a game changer for the status quo.”

