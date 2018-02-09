Weekend takeaway: Making a world of difference

The best sci-tech reading to enlighten your weekend from amazing women in science to truths about our natural world.
10 inspiring women in science you need to follow
To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we have compiled a short list of amazing women in science that you need to follow on Twitter.
Photonics breakthrough could significantly boost internet speeds
Faster internet speeds and less power consumption – what’s not to love?
Nuritas and Nestlé to use AI and DNA analysis to find a healthier future
Discovery of bioactive peptides could benefit billions of lives.
How cross-border cancer research starts with a conversation
A collaborative clinical trials data-sharing initiative supported by InterTradeIreland could have economic and health benefits north and south of the border. Here’s how it got started.
Asteroid that killed the dinosaurs was more destructive than we thought
New research into the asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs has found that it also contributed to a global volcanic event on the ocean floor.
Mathematics breakthrough opens door to revolutionary ‘4D printing’
A mathematician has been crunching the numbers to push us beyond 3D printing, and into advanced ‘4D printing’.
Dark skin was likely a feature of early Irish populations, similar to Britain
As research finds that the early Britons likely had dark skin and blue eyes, populations on the other side of the Irish Sea could have also shared the same traits.
Shark skin discovery opens new doors to ultrafast aeroplanes and drones
A shark’s natural ability to speed seamlessly through water could help us design next-generation aircraft and drones.
‘Sinking’ Pacific island is actually getting bigger, study finds
While climate change continues to threaten many Pacific islands, the one considered most under threat is actually growing.
Mythbusting: How much do you really know about cryptocurrency?
From regulation to paying taxes, what are the most common misconceptions when it comes to digital currency?