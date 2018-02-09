Weekend takeaway: Making a world of difference

The best sci-tech reading to enlighten your weekend from amazing women in science to truths about our natural world.

To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we have compiled a short list of amazing women in science that you need to follow on Twitter.

Faster internet speeds and less power consumption – what’s not to love?

Discovery of bioactive peptides could benefit billions of lives.

A collaborative clinical trials data-sharing initiative supported by InterTradeIreland could have economic and health benefits north and south of the border. Here’s how it got started.

New research into the asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs has found that it also contributed to a global volcanic event on the ocean floor.

A mathematician has been crunching the numbers to push us beyond 3D printing, and into advanced ‘4D printing’.

As research finds that the early Britons likely had dark skin and blue eyes, populations on the other side of the Irish Sea could have also shared the same traits.

A shark’s natural ability to speed seamlessly through water could help us design next-generation aircraft and drones.

While climate change continues to threaten many Pacific islands, the one considered most under threat is actually growing.

From regulation to paying taxes, what are the most common misconceptions when it comes to digital currency?