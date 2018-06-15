Weekend takeaway: A world of difference

A treasure trove of sci-tech reading for the weekend, from 5G to entrepreneurship and scientific breakthroughs.

The work to bring 5G to the masses reaches a critical point.

All-you-can-eat data packages are striking at the heart of traditional voice and SMS services.

The way we educate children could be changed forever after the discovery of a possible biomarker for long-term learning, crucial to our understanding of the world.

Six new faces join the packed Inspirefest 2018 roster.

Teacher, entrepreneur and Astia adviser Yuka Nagashima warns that even in tackling diversity, we must not allow hierarchies to develop. She talks to John Kennedy.

Haven’t found your passion in work yet? Keep going until you find something that makes you feel alive, says Inspirefest speaker and Theya Healthcare CEO Ciara Donlon.

After the hustle and bustle of the main events at Inspirefest, here is what to expect when you make your way to the evenings’ festivities as part of the Fringe after-party.

Physicists working in the weird field of quantum mechanics have managed to find a way to make the thinnest liquid films ever with help from graphene.

Shutterstock CEO Jon Oringer has built a digital empire that counts more than 1bn images. He tells John Kennedy why Dublin was selected as its newest tech and engineering hub.

This week in IoT, a report finds that in the battle for LPWAN, mobile operators face being left in the dust by private companies building their own networks from scratch.