Weekend takeaway: A world of difference


2 hours ago34 Views

Image: Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock

A treasure trove of sci-tech reading for the weekend, from 5G to entrepreneurship and scientific breakthroughs.

Mobile milestone: Industry gives 5G standalone specifications seal of approval

close-up of hands holding a mobile playing a video - 5G

5G will enable ultra-HD videos for consumers on mobile devices. Image: mirtmirt/Shutterstock

The work to bring 5G to the masses reaches a critical point.

WhatsApp Ireland? 4G data-hungry punters ignore landlines and SMS

Person using WhatsApp

WhatsApp user. Image: Alex Ruhl/Shutterstock

All-you-can-eat data packages are striking at the heart of traditional voice and SMS services.

Education could be changed forever after discovery of learning biomarker

Children reading books in school education

Image: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

The way we educate children could be changed forever after the discovery of a possible biomarker for long-term learning, crucial to our understanding of the world.

Inspirefest 2018 gains 6 brand new speakers

Imelda Lambkin

Imelda Lambkin. Image: Enterprise Ireland

Six new faces join the packed Inspirefest 2018 roster.

Yuka Nagashima: ‘Girls weren’t born hating science’

Image of Yuka Nagashima

Yuka Nagashima, member of the Astia global advisory board. Image: Astia

Teacher, entrepreneur and Astia adviser Yuka Nagashima warns that even in tackling diversity, we must not allow hierarchies to develop. She talks to John Kennedy.

The perfect fit: Lingerie that brings comfort after cancer

Ciara Donlon in red blazer standing next to one of her post-surgical bra products on a mannequin

Ciara Donlon. Image: Peony White

Haven’t found your passion in work yet? Keep going until you find something that makes you feel alive, says Inspirefest speaker and Theya Healthcare CEO Ciara Donlon.

Here is what to look forward to at the Inspirefest 2018 Fringe after-party

Inspirefest Fringe in 2017

Scene from the 2017 Inspirefest Fringe event held at Airbnb’s offices in Dublin. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

After the hustle and bustle of the main events at Inspirefest, here is what to expect when you make your way to the evenings’ festivities as part of the Fringe after-party.

Graphene breakthrough will make weird physics of water even stranger

Image: Love Silhouette/Shutterstock

Physicists working in the weird field of quantum mechanics have managed to find a way to make the thinnest liquid films ever with help from graphene.

Shutterstock CEO: ‘I started with my own pictures and some code I wrote’

Picture of Jon Oringer, founder and CEO of Shutterstock

Shutterstock CEO Jon Oringer. Image: Shutterstock

Shutterstock CEO Jon Oringer has built a digital empire that counts more than 1bn images. He tells John Kennedy why Dublin was selected as its newest tech and engineering hub.

Unlicensed IoT is really threatening mobile operators’ LPWAN future

Illustration of a busy, connected city

Image: MicroOne/Shutterstock

This week in IoT, a report finds that in the battle for LPWAN, mobile operators face being left in the dust by private companies building their own networks from scratch.