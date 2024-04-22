Seeing yourself on a Zoom or Teams call can cause fatigue

A study led by Prof Eoin Whelan of University of Galway measured the brain activity of men and women to see how self-view modes on video meetings affected them.

Being able to see yourself on screen during a video call meeting on platforms such as Zoom or Teams can cause mental fatigue, according to a new study.

A team of researchers from the University of Galway has published a study on the effects of viewing oneself on video calls by looking at the brain activity of 32 individuals – 16 men and 16 women – while they were in live Zoom meetings.

Led by Prof Eoin Whelan of the School of Business and Economics, the study has also contradicted previous findings that women were more likely to be fatigued by seeing themselves on a video call meeting than men.

According to the latest findings, based on neurophysiological evidence gathered by conducting an experiment using electroencephalography (EEG), both men and women showed similar levels of heightened alpha activity – medium-frequency pattern of brain activity associated with restful and meditative states – when on a call with self-view on.

“Alpha activity did not change significantly across a 20-minute session, and was not significantly different for men or women,” the study abstract reads.

“Thus, our study does not replicate previous findings that women experience greater video conferencing fatigue because of the increased self-awareness generated when viewing themselves on a screen.”

Turning off the mirror image

EEG non-invasively records spontaneous electrical activity in the brain using electrodes placed on the head and can detect the onset of mental fatigue.

While prior research has largely relied on self-reported data, this study provides a scientific basis for the phenomenon and seems to debunk the idea that men and women react differently. It also offers insights for organisations looking to protect employee wellbeing amid the pervasiveness of remote and hybrid work.

“The use of video conferencing platforms exploded during the lockdown. They continue to be heavily used in work and education today and offer some advantages over in-person meetings. But people often report feeling exhausted by video conference meetings,” Whelan said.

“Our study shows that those feelings of fatigue you get during video calls are real, and seeing your own reflection makes it even more tiring. Simply turning off the mirror image can help offset fatigue in virtual meetings.”

