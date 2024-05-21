14 companies hiring in cybersecurity right now

The need for skilled professionals in cybersecurity is growing and there are several exciting companies looking to find top-tier talent.

Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing industry that, by its very nature, is ever-evolving and seeking new talent.

If you are looking to begin your career in cybersecurity or foresee an opportunity for advancement in your future, you should check out the following list of companies currently hiring in this field.

Accenture

Accenture provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, security and operations. The US multinational, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is looking for an OT security engineer to join the team.

Amgen

Global biotechnology company Amgen currently has a number of job opportunities within the cybersecurity sphere in Lisbon, Portugal, including security automation engineering roles. There are also specialist application security engineer opportunities, as a well as a cybersecurity and digital trust associate data analyst job.

BearingPoint

Multinational management and technology consulting firm BearingPoint, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is looking to hire a senior consultant in cybersecurity at one of its locations in Germany. Applicants will have the option of working in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart or Walldorf.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb, or BMS as the American pharmaceutical company is commonly known, is currently advertising a number of cybersecurity roles, primarily across India and the US.

In the US, BMS is hoping to add a cloud computing analyst to the team and in India there are multiple roles, including, a senior engineer, encryption/PKI identity encryption services role and an engineer for identity access management.

Learn about Life at Bristol Myers Squibb Life at Bristol Myers Squibb

Intel

Intel, the US multinational technology company, has several positions open within the cybersecurity field. Among them are a US-based AI scientist to join the team in a hybrid capacity. Also applicable to several cities around the US, Intel is looking for software security engineers and infrastructure professionals.

The company has put out a call for an information security engineer graduate trainee in Malaysia, as well as an information technology auditor in India.

In various locations, the company is looking to onboard information technology auditors.

Learn about Life at Intel Life at Intel

Kyndryl

Kyndryl, a US multinational information technology infrastructure services provider, headquartered in New York, US, is looking to fill a number of cybersecurity roles at the moment in regions such as the UK, Argentina and the US.

Currently, there is a hybrid position open for a cybersecurity project manager in Bavaria, Germany. Another hybrid role is available in Bangalore, India, for a cybersecurity lead CSRO contractor.

Mastercard

American payment card services company Mastercard has numerous roles within the cybersecurity sector for potential applicants to consider.

For example, available positions in North America include senior information security engineer, director of product management and product manager integration and data insights.

There are also several open positions in Europe, including senior information security engineer and a lead linux systems engineer, in the UK and Sweden respectively.

Teams in Israel, Brazil, Columbia and Malaysia are also looking to add to the roster, with a product information security specialist position in Tel Aviv, senior specialist product management in São Paulo, associate managing consultant for cybersecurity in Bogota and managing consultant cybersecurity in Kuala Lumpur.

Learn about Life at Mastercard Life at Mastercard

MSD

Pharmaceutical multinational MSD is actively looking to recruit for several roles within the company.

In Prague, the team wants to hire a data loss prevention and insider risk analyst.

In Singapore, MSD is also looking to hire a senior specialist cyber security engineer to join the cybersecurity team, with positions open for a specialist cybersecurity engineer and a specialist in application security and cloud security.

Learn about Life at MSD Life at MSD

PTSB

Irish banking platform PTSB, are currently looking for a vulnerability management specialist to round out the team. The full-time, hybrid position is based in Dublin, Ireland.

PwC

Professional services multinational PwC is currently looking to hire a security program manager. The company, which is headquartered in London, England, is aiming to fill the role in its PwC Dublin location.

Learn about Life at PwC Life at PwC

Salesforce

American cloud-based software company Salesforce is looking to recruit a senior cyber incident and vulnerability manager. The position is being advertised for people living in Ireland, who are willing to work remotely. Also available is an incident and vulnerability commander position in five Australian locations – Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane or Adelaide.

TCS

Indian multinational Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) wants to hire a full-time, in-person information security analyst. The chosen candidate will be joining the team in Donegal, Ireland.

ThreatLocker

American endpoint protection platform ThreatLocker is looking to recruit a cybersecurity compliance documentation assistant based at the company headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Also advertised is the position of junior security analyst at the Orlando location.

Yahoo

American web services provider Yahoo is currently looking for a senior e-crime investigator for its information security team known as The Paranoids. The position is remote and based in Ireland.

Learn about Life at Yahoo Life at Yahoo

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.