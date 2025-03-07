18 companies currently recruiting in the engineering space

If you are a qualified engineer looking for your next big opportunity, then look no further.

It’s Engineers Week in Ireland and the focus is on all things engineering. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most interesting jobs available in engineering at a range of companies in the STEM ecosystem. If you’re in the market for an exciting new opportunity then read on, your next job may very well be featured.

Accenture

Dublin-headquartered tech consulting and professional services provider Accenture is looking to recruit a number of engineers for its Dublin facility. Anyone interested can apply for job titles such as infrastructure engineering lead, next gen engineering digital lead, next gen engineering QA lead and senior openshift container engineer.

Abbott

Anyone looking to begin a new career in the engineering space should consider global medtech company Abbott, as the organisation has a number of exciting opportunities for internationally dispersed professionals. Open roles in the US include director of engineering, engineering technician I, senior engineering technician, instrument engineer manager and senior R&D engineering manager, among others.

There are also a range of jobs on offer to experts based in Europe, for example a manager system architecture and system engineering role in Germany, field technical engineering and informatics software engineering jobs in Italy and in Ireland there is availability for engineering interns, material engineering leads and a host of managerial engineering roles.

Amgen

For potential applicants based in Ireland, pharma giant Amgen has vacancies in a number of engineering positions. Based at the Dun Laoghaire facility, open roles include engineering manager for equipment engineering, equipment engineer, senior automation engineer, principal engineer and senior manager for engineering projects.

Across the pond, there are also several opportunities in principal engineering, metrology engineering, CIP process engineering and senior electrical engineering. For experts based in India, there are also multiple vacancies in data engineering, with roles ranging in seniority.

BMS

Pharma company BMS wants to add several engineering professionals to its US, Ireland and India teams. For professionals in the US, positions such as full-stack developer for clinical engineering and operations, senior engineer I automation and senior engineer quality are available.

In India, applicants can avail of opportunities in senior software engineering, engineer and identity access management and software engineering II. For people based in Ireland, advertised jobs include senior engineer SME scientist, data engineering solution architect manager and principal data engineer.

Deloitte

Professional services firm Deloitte is currently accepting applications for a number of positions in the engineering space. For those based in Ireland, vacancies include cloud engineering, RPA developer engineering, java architect engineering and senior automation engineer.

Fidelity Investments

In Galway, multinational financial services firm Fidelity Investments is looking to recruit a number of engineering professionals to its various teams. The organisation aims to hire a principal systems engineer, a director of cloud engineering, a senior test engineer and a senior manager for software engineering, among other roles on offer.

The majority of jobs are available in a hybrid capacity.

Henkel

German multinational chemical and consumer goods company Henkel currently has a number of open positions for professionals all around the globe. For experts based in China, there are jobs available in process engineering and lean engineering, among others.

In Austria and Germany, there are jobs in territory sales engineering, an internship in technical engineering and head of hygienic engineering, as well as a sustainability/CSR project manager engineering role in Belgium and a process safety engineer position available in Slovenia.

Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS), which makes tech for media platforms, advertisers and publishers for tracking and data optimisation, is looking to recruit for a remote senior software position in Ireland, a Dublin-based senior software engineering role, a staff software engineering role in Maharashtra, India and a London-based staff software position.

There are also vacancies in staff software engineering for people living in New York and San Francisco.

Intel

US multinational technology company Intel has hundreds of opportunities for globally dispersed engineering professionals. In Poland, job titles include DevOps engineer, experienced software engineer and GPU engineer. The Leixlip, Ireland teams are in the process of recruiting for an AI frameworks engineer, a customer integration engineer and a senior yield technologist within Ireland foundry engineering.

Professionals in Canada can apply to be a senior/intermediate/junior verification engineer and a memory tuning and qualification lead engineer. If you are based in the US, you can look into advertisements for machine learning engineers, GPU validation engineers, formal verification engineers and product development engineers, among dozens of others.

Liberty IT

Belfast-headquartered software company Liberty IT has some exciting opportunities for engineers based in Galway and Belfast. In Belfast, experts can apply to be a senior software engineer, a senior software engineer of MLOps, a software engineering manager and a principal data engineer for Python/AWS.

Available opportunities in Galway include principal software engineering for JavaScript and AWS, senior software engineer of MLOps and principal software engineer for AWS and GenAI.

Mastercard

Multinational payments platform Mastercard is looking to fill engineering roles in Ireland, with vacancies such as director of software engineering, manager of software engineering and lead software engineering. There are similar roles in a number of other regions, for example in the UK, Poland, Czech Republic and Portugal. Interested potential applicants should check out the organisation’s Careers page.

Merck

Global science and technology company Merck wants to add a process engineer and a site electrical engineer to its Cork-based team. In the UK, the Nottingham group is recruiting for a field service engineer, in Germany Merck wants to hire an OT project and portfolio engineer and the team in Spain is looking for an engineering supervisor, among many other vacancies.

MSD

Pharmaceutical multinational MSD is actively looking to recruit for several roles in engineering in Ireland. In Tipperary, there are roles open to people qualified in senior process development engineering and associate specialist engineering. In Meath, experts can avail of opportunities in senior automation engineering, associate specialist automation engineering and specialist automation engineering, among others.

Teams based in the Netherlands are recruiting for reliability and maintenance engineers, AD packaging engineers for medical devices and senior measurement and control engineers. There are also multiple engineering roles in France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Israel and the UK.

Optum

US healthcare company Optum has plenty of job opportunities for Dublin-based engineers, in areas such as technology, business and data analytics. Roles include full-stack engineer, software engineer, senior software engineer and data engineer.

For those in the US, there are several vacant positions, for example, director of AI and ML engineering, senior director of software engineering and senior data engineer.

PwC

At professional services firm PwC, for stateside engineers, there are dozens of interesting opportunities to avail of all over the country. Roles include manager of data engineering, manager of GCP data engineering, senior manager of GCP data engineering and senior manager of product development and digital engineering.

Viatris

Healthcare technology company Viatris wants to add a senior validation engineer and a lead validation engineer to the Galway team. In Dublin, professionals can apply for vacancies in R&D engineering, senior device design engineering and associate engineering for device technical operations.

In Germany, Viatris is in the process of recruiting a CSV engineer and the US teams want to hire a lead process engineer.

Workhuman

HR software provider Workhuman has several engineering opportunities for professionals in Ireland and the US. Experts based in Dublin can explore vacancies in senior software engineering and principal engineering. In the US, there is a senior NLP data science role that requires engineering skills.

Yahoo

Tech company Yahoo is looking to recruit a software engineer to its team in Ireland, as well as a software dev engineer I, a ‘paranoids’ AI engineer and a software engineer for big data. In the US, there are vacancies for a principal backend engineer, senior director head of Yahoo Sports engineer and a principal full-stack engineer for Yahoo Finance, among others.

