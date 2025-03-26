18 exciting companies hiring in cybersecurity right now

Take a look at our list of some of the most interesting job opportunities for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

Cybersecurity is one of those fields that is always going to need the skills of qualified experts and there are dozens of exciting job opportunities open to cyber professionals all over the world. If this has piqued your interest then read on to see if perhaps your next job is listed below.

Abbott

Medtech company Abbott has opportunities in the cyber space for experts based in several regions. In the UK, there is a vacancy for a senior manufacturing cyber systems engineer. A senior control systems and automation engineer role also in the UK is giving preference to a professional with cybersecurity skills.

Professionals all across the US can avail of openings for senior cyberfraud specialists, cyber software systems engineers, manager of cybersecurity operations and cybersecurity solutions engineer, among others.

In Malaysia, Abbott is looking to hire a senior cybersecurity analyst and an APAC regional information security risk manager. Also, there is an open senior cyber fraud specialist position in India.

Accenture

Dublin-headquartered tech consulting and professional services provider Accenture is looking to recruit cybersecurity professionals to its Dublin-based teams. Interested professionals can apply for two different titles, security architect or cloud infrastructure and app security senior manager.

Learn about Life at Accenture Life at Accenture

BearingPoint

Management and technology consultancy firm BearingPoint is looking to add to its cybersecurity expertise by advertising a number of roles. In Germany, there is a vacancy for a senior cybersecurity consultant. Similarly, in Switzerland, qualified people can apply for a senior cybersecurity consultant position.

The company has active recruitment going on in a number of countries, so interested people should have a look at BearingPoint’s Careers page.

Check Point

American-Israeli software technology company Check Point has three opportunities for cyber professionals to take advantage of. For experts based in Tel Aviv and Kiev, there are openings for security analysts.

In Tel Aviv, there is an MSSP security solutions and offering architect position. Lastly, in Tel Aviv and Bangkok there is a role for a Thai-speaking cyberthreat intelligence analyst.

Fidelity Investments

In Galway and Dublin, multinational financial services firm Fidelity Investments is looking to recruit for a number of positions, including cybersecurity software engineer, senior cybersecurity platform engineer and director of architecture, cloud and enterprise cybersecurity.

Learn about Life at Fidelity Investments Life at Fidelity Investments

Grant Thornton

Professional services firm Grant Thornton is in the process of recruiting for its Dublin and Belfast teams. There are vacancies for vulnerability and compliance leads. Anyone interested should check out the organisation’s Careers page for available cybersecurity opportunities.

Learn about Life at Grant Thornton Life at Grant Thornton

Henkel

German multinational chemical and consumer goods company Henkel is looking to recruit several cybersecurity professionals to its Düsseldorf teams. Currently advertised job titles include lead IT auditor, cybersecurity awareness trainer and cybersecurity consultant.

Learn about Life at Henkel Life at Henkel

IBM

Technology company IBM has plenty of open jobs in the cyber space. The US teams are looking to recruit a cybersecurity threat detection engineer, a system verification engineer and a security architect, among other roles. There are also opportunities in India, Mexico, Canada and Australia.

Integrity360

Irish cybersecurity company Integrity360 has several roles for skilled professionals. In Rome, Dublin, Stockholm and Cape Town, experts can consider applying for a hybrid senior penetration tester position. In Madrid, there is also an opening on the Red Team, which is a cyber-focused division.

Remotely, there are openings for a senior cyber incident response analyst, and, in Sofia, there are vacancies for an endpoint security engineer and sentinel security engineer.

Intel

US multinational company Intel has positions available for professionals based in the US, such as hybrid facility security officer, a DevSecOps network security engineer and an information systems security officer. Interested people qualified in cybersecurity should take a look at Intel’s Careers page.

Learn about Life at Intel Life at Intel

Mastercard

Payment platform Mastercard has plenty of opportunities for globally dispersed cyber experts. Professionals living in the US can take advantage of vacancies for an information security engineer II, a senior technology risk analyst, lead technology risk analyst and Ediscovery lead analyst.

In Ireland, Mastercard is aiming to recruit a lead cloud security engineer, and, in India, there are vacancies for an information security engineer II and a lead information security engineer. There are also opportunities in Turkey, Canada and Portugal, among others.

Learn about Life at Mastercard Life at Mastercard

Merck

Life sciences company Merck wants a site cybersecurity manager for the west region to join the Arizona, US team. In Hessen, Germany, there is a role for a cybersecurity consulting services expert.

Learn about Life at Merck Life at Merck

Microsoft

In the US, technology giant Microsoft wants to recruit a principal security researcher. Teams in the UK want to add a senior risk manager and a senior security researcher, and, in Australia, there are vacancies for a security architect and a senior technical support engineer.

MSD

Pharma company MSD has a number of vacancies for cybersecurity jobs in India, the Czech Republic and the UK. Specifically, the organisation is advertising for a senior director services engineer cybersecurity, a manager of cybersecurity engineering cloud and app security, a senior specialist of business information risk office for EMEA and a student of IT automation analytics.

Learn about Life at MSD Life at MSD

PwC

Professional services firm PwC has some exciting opportunities for professionals skilled in cybersecurity. The Dublin teams are looking to hire an assurance technology risk and quality manager and a cloud security manager of cybersecurity and technology consulting.

Across the UK, in areas such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow there is availability for a cybersecurity senior manager. Some of those regions are also looking to add a cyber risk advisory senior manager, a financial services cybersecurity senior manager and a security operations advisory manager.

Learn about Life at PwC Life at PwC

Rapid7

US cybersecurity company Rapid7 has cyber jobs in abundance for interested professionals. In Prague, Belfast, Tampa, Boston and Florida, there are openings for cybersecurity advisors. Also in the US, there is a vacancy for an associate cybersecurity advisor and remote workers can apply to be a senior security solutions engineer.

Smarttech247

Irish cybersecurity company Smarttech247 is looking to recruit a new member to the Cork team. There is currently a vacancy for a hybrid security solutions architect.

Yahoo

Multinational tech and media company Yahoo has several vacancies open to cybersecurity professionals. The India team is looking to recruit a senior network security engineer, in Ireland there is a position for a paranoids AI engineer and in the US, experts can apply to be a senior paranoids cyberthreat investigator and a paranoids senior detection engineer.

Learn about Life at Yahoo Life at Yahoo

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.