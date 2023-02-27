ABB to create 30 jobs at new Dundalk manufacturing R&D hub

The R&D centre will focus on new tech such as AR, collaborative robots and 3D printing to achieve innovation in the manufacturing industry.

ABB, a multinational manufacturing and automation company, is opening an R&D facility in Dundalk, Co Louth. The company’s move will create 30 new jobs in the area, with the centre focusing on technological advancements in the pulp and paper industry.

The Zurich-headquartered company opened the new centre today (27 February). It is now hiring for research, engineering and sales personnel.

ABB has been an employer in Dundalk for several decades. In Ireland, the company employs around 180 people across five locations.

This latest multi-million euro investment in Co Louth is being supported by IDA Ireland.

“This new centre represents ABB’s proud heritage and presence in Ireland, which is extremely important to us,” said Michael Kerley, global technology manager for ABB Pulp & Paper.

“In addition to being a hub for technological innovation in the pulp and paper industry, the new centre will play a vital role in creating up to 30 high-level job opportunities over the next three to five years, thereby bolstering the talent pool in Ireland and supporting the local economy,” the Dundalk local added.

Recruitment is ongoing and will expand the workforce of more than 40 multi-disciplinary R&D workers already based at ABB’s Dundalk location.

The company is building a multinational team of STEM-based roles, with members working in physics, engineering, electronics, mechanical, software and project management.

Dundalk is one of ABB’s four main pulp and paper R&D centres globally. The others are Bangalore, Singapore, and Stockholm.

The Dundalk centre will also serve as a sales and service office for ABB’s robotics and discrete automation division, which has had a presence in Ireland for 25 years.

ABB aims to make the centre a place for collaborating across multiple strands of its business. It also plans on focusing its efforts on increasing sustainability in the paper and pulp manufacturing sector.

The R&D centre will focus on new tech such as AR, collaborative robots and 3D printing to achieve innovation in the industry. There will be a training facility onsite to promote skills development and collaboration for ABB and its customers.

“The new R&D facility will provide an exciting space for innovation to help papermakers in areas such as waste reduction, reducing emissions including finding new ways of reaching sustainability goals,” said Dara Calleary, Minister for Trade Promotion and Digital Transformation.

Dundalk has become something of a hub for manufacturing tech innovation and R&D in recent times. The Louth Meath Education and Training Board has its Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence based there. The centre got an €11m funding boost last November.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.