AbbVie to create 70 new jobs with €60m Cork expansion

AbbVie already employs around 150 people in Carrigtwohill, and will be hiring for roles in sterile manufacturing, quality control and engineering.

Biopharma company AbbVie is to create around 70 new jobs as it invests €60m in an expansion at its Cork base.

The expansion will include the development of a new facility at the Carrigtwohill manufacturing site, which will support AbbVie’s aesthetics business.

Construction will begin next year and manufacturing operations are set to start in 2025.

The 70 new roles will be spread across areas including sterile manufacturing, quality control and engineering.

AbbVie already employs around 150 people at its Carrigtwohill manufacturing plant, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in November.

The €60m investment brings the total AbbVie has pumped into the location to around €177m since the company’s inception in 2013.

The biopharma business will leverage the expansion to introduce new technology and upgrades to improve the carbon footprint of the wider Cork site.

Malcolm Garde, site director for AbbVie in Cork, said the expansion and new tech will also help the company further develop its employees and “attract new skilled talent”.

The expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, described it as a “fantastic opportunity” for Cork.

“Ireland is a world hub for life sciences and we’ve worked hard to create a welcoming environment for companies,” he added.

“AbbVie … is a company with a very strong presence all around the country. It is helping create high-quality career opportunities here in Cork, and has plants and office hubs in Dublin, but AbbVie also successfully manufactures innovative medicines for global supply at locations far from traditional pharma hubs on the west coast of Ireland.”

AbbVie employs around 2,600 people at eight locations around the country, including sites in Sligo and Mayo.

More information about jobs at the company can be found on its website.

