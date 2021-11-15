Accounting tech start-up to double headcount following funding boost

Founded last year, Outmin is now looking for remote engineers, accountants and processing agents as it expands its accounting tech platform.

Irish fintech start-up Outmin has revealed plans to double its headcount to 20 after raising €650,000 from Enterprise Ireland and angel investors.

The funding boost will provide the company with the means to add 10 staff by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Its current team of 10 works remotely across Ireland and the company is keen to continue in this vein. It is looking to add engineers, accountants and processing agents to assist in its growth.

Launched in November of last year, Outmin provides outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services to small and medium-sized businesses using AI and cloud technology.

“Small business owners and operators have traditionally looked at finance and admin as a painful compliance exercise,” explained Outmin’s co-founder, David Kelleher.

“Outmin removes the fear and pain points associated with these tasks, which in turn enables promising SMEs to run their business with superior data and less effort at a much lower cost, allowing them to focus their time on more important activities.”

Kelleher was previously head of revenue for jobs website Jobbio. He has 10 years of experience working with and growing early-stage technology companies.

Outmin already has 60 clients and it is working with organisations such as Scale Ireland, Swoop Funding and various CFO networks to further expand its service offering to early-stage companies.

Starting at €99 per month, the start-up can take care of payroll, expenses management, tax returns, compliance filings and many other administrative services.

The start-up’s co-founder, Ross Hunt, said: “90pc of the world’s businesses are SMEs, but for a variety of reasons, SME professional services today do not reflect the modern world.

“We believe that tightly integrating accountants and bookkeepers within a cutting-edge data science and machine learning platform is the first step to enable a revolution in SME professional services and our explosive growth to date has already validated our innovative approach.”

Outmin has soft-launched its Marketplace service, which offers clients CFO services, insurance, fundraising, forecasting and tax advice.

