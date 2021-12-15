AccountsIQ to create at least 30 jobs in 2022 for its accounting platform

After hiring 22 people in 2021, the accounting platform has new jobs in engineering, sales, marketing, customer success and administration.

Dublin-based accounting tech company AccountsIQ plans to create at least 30 new jobs in 2022 as it continues to grow its financial management software business.

AccountsIQ’s cloud-based technology is used by international finance and accounting teams. It featured in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list released last week, which ranks the fastest-growing tech companies on the island of Ireland based on revenue growth over the last four years.

New jobs at the company will range from roles in engineering and product to sales, marketing, customer success and administration. The company has workspaces in Dublin and London, but allows employees to work in a flexible, hybrid environment.

Tony Connolly, founder and CEO of AccountsIQ, said that it is an exciting time for the company as it continues to grow and onboard new customers.

“These customers are ambitious organisations who are expanding internationally, adding new entities in different jurisdictions and need to make the most of agile working as they grow,” he said.

“Automation of transaction processing along with anytime-anywhere access to real-time group-wide results are key factors driving demand for our cloud-based financial management software.”

AccountsIQ was established in 2008 by a founding team of chartered accountants with experience in implementing finance systems. It aims to address problems faced by businesses operating across multiple different locations, currencies and jurisdictions.

Medium-sized businesses growing through franchising or multinational subsidiaries can use AccountIQ’s cloud-based financial management software to automate the capture, process and reporting of their financial performance across all business units.

In February, AccountsIQ raised €5.8m to grow its cloud accounting platform, which is now used by 4,000 businesses across 85 countries. The funding was led by UK and Netherlands-based VC firm Finch Capital.

Connolly said that the funding has helped the company grow its accounting platform and team, with 22 new recruits joining the company in 2021 alone.

Some of the accounting tech company’s early investors include Data Electronic Investments, Enterprise Equity, AIB Seed Capital Fund and Gerry McKeown, who is chair of AccountsIQ.

