ActionZero opens Cork office as part of plans to create 80 new jobs

Newly merged company ActionZero has doubled its headcount over the past two months and aims to have 100 staff by 2024.

Irish green energy company ActionZero has opened a new office at Cork’s Penrose Dock as part of plans to expand and create 80 new jobs over the next three years.

The move follows the company’s significant expansion over the past two months, in which it has doubled its workforce. It began the year with 10 employees and plans to have 100 by the end of 2024. It currently has teams based in Cork and Kerry, as well as sales staff around the island of Ireland.

ActionZero was formed this year following the merger of Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions, with plans to create 80 jobs over the coming years. It is one of a suite of green energy companies owned by entrepreneur Pearse Flynn.

The company focuses on technologies and services dedicated to decarbonising heat. Its EscoPod technology generates heat in a process that eliminates fossil fuel, and is integrated with an analytics platform that uses data to optimise efficiency and report on the transition to renewable energy.

The company expects to play a role in Ireland’s transition to a decarbonised economy over the next decade. In the 2021 Climate Action Plan published last week, the Government outlined steps for a 51pc reduction in emissions by 2030, setting the country on a path to net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, TD, opened ActionZero’s new Cork office. “ActionZero is growing at a significant pace and this is testament to the dedication and skills of their CEO and team,” he said.

“It is fantastic to see them create such significant employment in Ireland and I wish them the very best with their future plans. Reducing our emissions is a key commitment of this Government as set out in the Climate Action Plan. Innovators like ActionZero will help provide solutions for industry and ensure that we are moving in the right direction to meet our emission reduction targets.”

The company’s CEO, Denis Collins, is a former chair of regional development at IDA Ireland. He said that ActionZero has “already closed a number of deals with multiple organisations across various sectors” and is in “advanced negotiations with others”.

The deals include a multimillion-euro partnership with Irish food company Kepak Group. ActionZero will bring its technology to Kepak’s Athleague facility in Co Roscommon, and is planning further roll-out across the group. The initial project with Kepak is worth €2.3m and is expected to grow to a value of around €15m over 10 sites in the next two years.

