ActiveCampaign: ‘Ahead of track’ on hiring plans at Dublin hub

ActiveCampaign is currently hiring engineers for its Dublin hub and recently moved to a bigger office to accommodate its growing team.

US software company ActiveCampaign currently employs around 160 people in Dublin. Last year, it announced plans to grow that headcount to 300 by the end of 2023 to fulfil its ambitious expansion strategy.

The customer experience automation company is already “ahead of track” on achieving this recruitment goal, according to John Lamphiere, regional vice-president and EMEA lead for the company.

Ireland-based Lamphiere joined ActiveCampaign last year to oversee the expansion at its Dublin base, which he described to SiliconRepublic.com as more of a “hub”.

“We have what we classify as hubs globally as opposed to just offices. Dublin is a pretty significant hub for ActiveCampaign. Based here, we’ve got go-to-market teams, we’ve got customer success teams, tech support services and we’re also building an engineering hub.”

The company has around 1,000 staff globally and Lamphiere said it is currently hiring for several engineering roles in Dublin.

“We’re looking for more engineers; we’re rolling out the team pretty rapidly. We also announced a European data hub a little while ago. So, a lot of our engineering resources will go to support that as well.”

ActiveCampaign develops a cloud platform to provide businesses with email marketing, marketing automation and CRM tools. It was valued at $3bn after raising $240m in funding last year.

The US business established a European headquarters in Ireland in 2019, with an initial focus on support, sales, customer success and marketing roles.

Dutta Satadip, ActiveCampaign’s chief customer officer, said the Dublin team recently moved to a new office to accommodate growth.

Satadip is in charge of a global team and is based in the company’s headquarters in Chicago. He told SiliconRepublic.com that 50pc of the company’s 150,000 customers are based internationally, with a “significant number” located in EMEA.

“One of the things that we want to make sure we do as a hub in Dublin is that we are supporting all the languages that we do business in, which is French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese,” he said.

“And Dublin actually happens to be in a great spot for us as a hub because it has such a multilingual, semi-expat community.”

While the company is making the most of the talent pool Dublin offers, Lamphiere said that around 10pc of its staff in Ireland are “remote in Ireland, so they’re not in Dublin”.

“We’ve always had an attitude to flexibility and personal choice,” he explained, adding that even before the pandemic ActiveCampaign had been conscious of employees’ right to disconnect.

Lamphiere said that the company will “continue to offer that choice and that flexibility” to its newest batch of hires.

However, Satadip said the company is still retaining its physical office in Dublin. “We want to give employees the flexibility to choose the place they want to work in, but also have communal places to come together, collaborate, be creative, problem-solve and go back and execute wherever they feel comfortable – whether that’s in the office or outside of it.”

‘Super active’ in the Irish market

In terms of the company’s operations, Lamphiere said ActiveCampaign is “super active” in the Irish market. “I think we’ve been at the sort of centre point of helping a lot of companies move online, especially the smaller businesses that traditionally wouldn’t have thought about it.”

He was recently asking an SME client about how its operations had changed since the onset of pandemic. The client responded that while it had used Facebook and Instagram, it never previously turned to marketing tech.

“I think that’s where we’ve seen attitudes change,” Lamphiere said. “Companies have been forced to do business in a very different way from what they’ve done. That means that they needed to find efficiencies because most small businesses started having to have a greater dependency on the online channel.

“That takes work because you’re not talking over the counter to your customer every day, or whatever the case may be,” he said of the sudden pivot to online operations, which was challenging for businesses that had always dealt in person prior to the pandemic.

Lamphiere said that ActiveCampaign’s customer experience automation software has been “really successful in helping businesses” automate some of the online aspect of growing their customer bases over the past two years and more.

