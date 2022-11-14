Advanced Clinical’s expansion into Dublin to create 20 new jobs

The company has chosen Dublin as its new international HQ, and this jobs announcement is the start of a larger, longer term hiring plan.

US-headquartered multinational clinical research services company Advanced Clinical is expanding into Ireland, in a move that will create 20 new jobs here.

It has recently opened a new office in Dublin as part of its plan to create 40 jobs in Ireland over the next five years. The roles created are expected to be full-time office-based as well as hybrid roles.

Among the jobs currently being advertised for Ireland are a biostatistician and regulatory affairs director.

The Dublin office will serve as the company’s international headquarters, according to Leo Sheridan, Advanced Clinical’s executive chair and founder.

“Dublin will allow us to support and provide value to our current international customers in both Europe and Asia as well as attract new ones in this high-potential market. The ability to attract talent is also really important to us as we increase our workforce and Dublin offers access to a large population of experienced, skilled resources,” Sheridan added.

One of the company’s leaders, Ciarán Troy, who serves as senior director, will now be based in Ireland. The Dublin team will support Advanced Clinical’s global expansion. Currently, the company employs more than 1,100 in 16 offices worldwide.

The Dublin office will also serve as a strategic hub for clinical research and strategic resourcing services. The company hopes that Ireland’s already vibrant pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech companies will complement its offering.

Julie Ross, CEO and president of Advanced Clinical, said the company’s move into Dublin was exciting and that “demand for talent and services in the biopharmaceutical and medical devices sector is high”.

“By expanding our presence throughout Europe, we are well placed to assist life science companies in scaling efficiently and in effectively delivering the right resources at the right time. The diverse life science community in Ireland provides a great foundation for us to develop a real centre of excellence for Europe.”

More information on working at Advanced Clinical is available on its website.

