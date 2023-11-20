Medical company Affidea to create 120 new jobs in Belfast

As well as its Belfast plans, Affidea has already filled 60 jobs on the island of Ireland thanks to a big nationwide investment in its services.

Medical services company Affidea is investing in several new facilities on the island of Ireland in a bid to become the country’s biggest healthcare provider. The set of strategic investments is creating new jobs ­– with 60 already created to date.

As well as the 60 filled jobs, Affidea will create 120 highly-skilled new jobs in Belfast with a new centre there. The planned facility will be a purpose-built medical clinic specialising in orthopaedic care. It will offer a range of specialist medical services on-site including an express care clinic, several operating theatres, endoscopy services and consultant suites.

It will also have a diagnostic imaging facility with MRI, CT, DEXA, x-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy and ultrasound services. The diagnostic imaging department will have the capacity for up to 50,000 patients per year.

The new facility will be modelled on the services already offered by Affidea at its existing portfolio of three established clinical facilities in Northern Ireland – Orthoderm, Hillsborough Private Medical Clinic and Affidea Belfast. The company also has a specialist orthopaedics centre in London.

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea Ireland, said that “The ability to deploy our centre of excellence model in orthopaedics is something we are very proud of. Access to high-quality healthcare for all is a core focus for us.”

Elsewhere on the island of Ireland, Affidea is opening a new diagnostics clinic with MRI, x-ray and ultrasound services in Charlestown, Co Dublin next month. It has also installed eight new MRI machines in Mallow, Drogheda, Limerick and Athlone, to boost its capacity to treat patients needing scans.

According to Downes, Affidea’s investment will benefit patients on both sides of the border. “This additional investment will facilitate improved access for patients on both sides of the border. We pride ourselves on ensuring we always have the most modern equipment and clinical facilities available to our patients.”

“This investment is resulting in the creation of over new 180 jobs across a variety of clinical and non-clinical positions,” he added. “This includes a range of medical professional roles such as radiographers, doctors and nurses as well as a number of key managerial and administrative roles.”

Affidea currently employs more than 400 people in Ireland. More information on jobs available at the company is available on its website.

