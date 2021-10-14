80 new jobs for Cork as Alter Domus opens new offices

The tech company is currently hiring for roles in technology and automation as well as in the areas of accounting, fund management and compliance.

Financial services player Alter Domus is expanding is Cork operations with a new workspace and new jobs.

The company, which provides integrated services for the investment industry, will create 80 new roles to be filled at its new premises.

Alter Domus first established it presence in Cork in 2017 with the announcement of its centre of excellence, creating 60 jobs.

From there, the financial services company operates a European hub for global debt and capital markets, private equity, real estate and infrastructure investors and managers supporting more than €1.3trn in assets under administration globally.

The latest expansion creates jobs at a 20,000 sq ft space which is designed to facilitate a hybrid work model and follows the principles of biophilic design, which aims to connect people and nature within a built environment.

Heather Crowley Kerr, regional director of Alter Domus’s central operations in Europe, said this announcement marks “a new era” in how the team works and interacts.

“We have taken the positives from what has been a hugely unique experience of the past 18 months and we have designed a future fit environment to support our teams.”

While the 80 new roles are set to be filled in 2022, Alter Domus is currently hiring at its Cork base, with openings in technology and automation as well as in financial areas such as accounting and compliance.

The company will also continue to invest in partnerships with third-level institutions, doubling its graduate and internship programmes.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, congratulated the company on its new office.

“This latest decision will create 80 new jobs and I’m sure they will have no problem filling them, drawing from the rich talent pool in the area,” he said.

“Alter Domus is a leading player in the alternative investment industry and a real asset to the financial services industry in Ireland. I wish the team many years of success in their new home.”

The company’s CEO, Doug Hart, said he was delighted to reaffirm Alter Domus’s commitment to Ireland.

“Our teams here provide huge value to our clients and we are driven to providing our staff with unlimited career opportunities at Alter Domus,” he said.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.