AM Consulting Engineers and Napier AI create new jobs for Belfast

Civil engineering consultancy company AM Consulting Engineers has announced 18 new jobs based at its north Belfast facility, amid plans to invest £1.3m to grow its operations in Ireland, the UK and the Middle East.

Aidan McCarthy, the managing director of AM Consulting Engineers said, “We have a diverse portfolio of clients and projects across Northern Ireland, Ireland and Great Britain. This investment will allow us to strengthen these relationships, drive further development and expand into the Middle East, where demand for highly skilled engineers remains strong.”

The new roles will create opportunities for people at all stages of their career, including recent graduates and experienced engineering professionals, who will be helping to reinforce a skilled Northern Ireland-based workforce. The company also recently opened a new office in Cork with plans to further grow its reach.

Iain Joannides, the executive director of regional business at Invest NI, said that the company’s investment will “strengthen its capabilities in water consulting engineering and position it to capitalise on growing demand for water infrastructure consultancy in the Middle East”.

More than 100 jobs at Napier AI

Also recently announced by Invest Northern Ireland was the creation of 106 new jobs at Napier AI’s new office in Belfast. The anti-money laundering and anti-financial crime compliance solutions platform, which was founded in London in 2015, is establishing a hub in the region’s capital to advance its technologies.

While 25 of the roles have already been filled, the company will be recruiting software developers, business analysts and programme managers.

Welcoming Napier AI to Northern Ireland, Kieran Donoghue, the CEO of Invest NI said, “Attracting industry leaders like Napier AI is a key focus of our new business strategy which emphasises driving economic growth through high-value inward investment, innovation and the creation of quality jobs.

“AI is revolutionising financial services and by choosing Northern Ireland, Napier AI joins a dynamic community of companies shaping the future of the sector.”

