Amazon-owned Ring knocks on Ireland’s door with 30 new jobs

There will be technical customer support roles for the smart home security company, based either remotely or at Amazon’s Cork office.

Ring, the smart home security company owned by Amazon, is set to hire its first employees based in Ireland.

There will be around 30 jobs primarily focused on technical customer support for German and English-speaking users of Ring’s many products, including video doorbells, security cameras and smart alarms.

The initial investment in Ireland a part of a larger strategy to expand its operations, hire top talent, develop new technologies and “make neighbourhoods safer” in Europe, according to Ring.

“We’re looking for people who can ensure our customers have the best possible experience, whether that’s ahead of purchase or while getting set up with their devices,” said Andrew Pease, Ring’s director of global customer support.

Complementing its existing global operations, the company will be looking to hire technical customer support associates and team leaders in Ireland by the end of the year.

New hires will have the option to either work remotely or from Amazon’s Cork office, with flexible work hours and options for part-time roles.

Ring said that the jobs come with Amazon’s benefits package for employees, including private medical and dental insurance schemes, a retirement savings plan, eyecare vouchers, employee discounts, and an income protection and disability scheme.

Founded as Doorbot in 2013, Ring first stepped foot in Europe in 2016. Two years later, it was acquired by Amazon for more than $1bn and brought into the company’s smart home division.

Over the past few years, Amazon has been expanding its Irish operations. In 2018, it said it was creating 1,000 new tech jobs at a new facility in Dublin 4.

In 2020, it then pledged to bring its Irish workforce up to 5,000 with a hiring announcement for Cork and Dublin, and last year it said it was hiring 500 people for its new fulfilment centre in Dublin.

“Ring has seen great success since we launched in Europe in 2016, and this new team in Cork will play a critical role in supporting Ring’s continued growth across Europe,” said Ian Semple, Ring’s senior manager of customer support operations in Ireland.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.