Packaging company Amcor to create 75 jobs with Sligo expansion

Amcor is expanding its Sligo facility to include thermoforming manufacturing for medical packaging, and will be hiring engineers, technicians and more.

Zurich-headquartered packaging manufacturing company Amcor has plans to create approximately 75 new jobs in Sligo.

The company is looking to hire machine operators, manufacturing technicians, team leads, as well project, process and design engineers. It is also looking for staff in its maintenance, quality assurance, sales and supply chain divisions.

Amcor’s Sligo hiring spree comes following its decision to expand its current medical packaging facility located in the region. The multimillion-euro investment in the expansion is expected to double the revenue of the site.

“This is an extremely exciting and proud moment for us” said John McSharry, plant manager of the Amcor Flexibles site in Sligo.

“The significant investment in our Sligo site showcases the confidence in the outstanding expertise and dedication of our people. Over the coming weeks and months, we will be advertising new roles and look forward to welcoming new colleagues and growing our great team.”

The newly expanded Sligo site will feature cleanroom manufacturing environments and thermoforming operations designed to meet the highest regulatory requirements for sterile and medical packaging.

The company will also create a design studio to support product development. The facility will enable its customers to tap into local and global expertise and resources across its growing network of global innovation centres and thermoforming facilities in Mankato and Puerto Rico in North America.

Amcor’s chief commercial officer, Peter Konieczny, said that the company is “uniquely positioned to capture growing demand for both medical and pharmaceutical packaging products globally”.

The expansion in Sligo is being supported by IDA Ireland.

Amcor has been in Ireland since 2003, and has operations in more than 200 other locations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 46,000 people in total.

For more information on the roles available in Sligo, see Amcor’s website.

