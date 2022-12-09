Aran Biomedical creates 45 new jobs in Galway Gaeltacht

Based in Co Galway, medical implant maker Aran Biomedical was acquired by US-based Integer for €120m in April.

Ireland’s Gaeltachts are getting a big employment boost with the creation of more than 200 new jobs across a range of sectors. This includes Aran Biomedical, a medical devices company based in an Spidéal, Co Galway that specialises in the design, development and manufacturing of medical implants.

The company, which was acquired by US-based Integer for €120m earlier this year, is expanding its business with 45 new jobs on offer.

Aran Biomedical generated sales of $17m last year, nearly doubling sales from 2020, and last year revealed plans to grow its Galway team with a new manufacturing facility.

Meanwhile, Integer has 15 manufacturing sites globally and has had a presence in Ireland for more than 25 years. As well as an R&D base in Galway it has a site in New Ross, Co Wexford, employing around 1,300 people.

Investment in the project was approved at Údarás na Gaeltachta’s last board meeting of the year yesterday (8 December), where a change of guard was also announced.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is the State agency responsible for the economic and social development of Ireland’s Irish-speaking regions and communities, known as the Gaeltacht.

Audio-visual company Meangadh Fíbín Teo, which is based in Co Galway’s Conamara region, is also set to create an extra 15 jobs between now and 2025. A host of other non-tech businesses also got funding approved from Údarás na Gaeltachta ahead of the new year.

The meeting at Údarás na Gaeltachta’s headquarters in Na Forbacha, Co Galway saw chair Anna Ní Ghallachair welcome Tomás Ó Síocháin’s takeover as the new CEO of the agency. He succeeds Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, whose five-year turn recently came to an end.

“Today’s strong employment figures demonstrate the valuable work being done by Údarás na Gaeltachta,” said Ó Síocháin upon accepting his new role.

“Employment is an important step in the strengthening of communities and language in Gaeltacht areas and as chief executive, I am looking forward to working with the team in Údarás na Gaeltachta and building on the work which has been done by the Údarás over a number of years.”

