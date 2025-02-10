Irish tech company Ardanis to create 30 new jobs

The new roles will include software engineers, scrum masters, software architects, DevOps engineers, software developers and product owners.

Ardanis Technologies, which offers software and digital consulting services, is expanding its workforce, creating 30 new roles in the process.

The new jobs follow a previous expansion in September 2024, in which the Irish company created 20 roles to support the development of its AI call centre tool. Those roles have now been filled, and the new roles will be filled over the next 18 months.

Ardanis will seek to hire experienced software engineers, scrum masters, software architects, DevOps engineers, software developers and product owners to serve international clients and will support the ongoing development of its software and AI offering.

The jobs will be across Ireland, the US, Brazil and at its Porto office in Portugal, as well as other parts of Europe.

Founded in 2016, Ardanis creates software systems for its clients, which include companies in finance, pharma, technology, e-commerce and healthcare.

In 2021, the company also created 30 new jobs across software development as part of a €2m investment. The following year, it expanded to Portugal, opening its Porto office to drive international growth.

Ivan Goor, CEO at Ardanis, said the growth will accelerate the company’s product development roadmap and expand its customer base.

“The growth has resulted in a move to larger offices in both Dublin and Porto and include a variety of meeting rooms and open spaces to foster collaboration, innovation and creativity – elements which have been the key to our success as a company, and which will continue to fuel our success,” he said.

The news follows a strong week of jobs announcements in Irish companies. Last Thursday (6 February), risk and compliance company ZeroRisk announced plans to create 40 new roles, while Qualcom said it plans to grow its team by 20pc.

Meanwhile, US-headquartered email, SMS and marketing automation platform Klaviyo announced the creation of a new Dublin office, resulting in at least 100 new jobs.

