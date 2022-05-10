Two men in pale blue shirts stand outside a glass-fronted building.
Jobs News
Arrotek co-founders Ger O’Carroll and Mark Pugh. Image: James Connolly

100 new medtech jobs for Sligo as Arrotek expands

9 seconds ago

Arrotek is growing in Sligo after establishing a major medical device manufacturing facility there in 2019.

Medtech business Arrotek plans to create up to 100 new jobs alongside an extension to its headquarters in Sligo town.

Planning permission has been granted for the multimillion-euro expansion which will add 20,000sq ft to its facility in Finisklin Business Park.

Future Human

The extension will house a mixture of office and manufacturing space and capacity for 100 new jobs at the company.

Recruitment begins immediately with jobs available across all departments including design, engineering, project management, quality and production.

Arrotek was founded in 2005 by Mark Pugh and Ger O’Carroll, opening its current Sligo headquarters in 2019.

Today’s jobs announcement follows a major recruitment drive in 2020 and 2021 which doubled the company’s workforce and expanded its manufacturing offering.

“It is fantastic to see the growth of the business over the last 17 years,” said managing director O’Carroll, “and it is extremely positive that a home-grown Sligo company has managed to grow into international markets and create high-quality jobs for Sligo and the northwest of Ireland. This is testament to the high-quality workforce that we currently have and will be recruiting into the future.”

Arrotek specialises in the design and manufacture of minimally invasive medical devices, with clients including global medtech businesses, medical professionals, inventors and entrepreneurs

“Since Ger and I set up the business back in 2005, we have focused on investing in the latest cutting-edge technologies to allow us to offer a service that is world-class,” said company director Pugh. “This current investment will allow us to further enhance our service offerings to all our current customers both start-ups and multinationals, as well as grow into emerging markets.”

Arrotek offers employees flexible hours and hybrid work options as well as health insurance, company pension scheme and employee wellbeing workshops.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Elaine Burke
By Elaine Burke

Elaine Burke is editor of Silicon Republic, having served a few years as managing editor up to 2019. She joined in 2011 as a journalist covering gadgets, new media and tech jobs. She comes from a background in publishing and is known for being particularly pernickety when it comes to spelling and grammar – earning her the nickname, Critical Red Pen.

More from careers

Two men in pale blue shirts stand outside a glass-fronted building.
Writech plans 50 jobs for new design and innovation centre in Westmeath
Two men in pale blue shirts stand outside a glass-fronted building.
Biotech company Horizon to hire 100 new staff in Dublin and Waterford
Two men in pale blue shirts stand outside a glass-fronted building.
We need to end the toxic rhetoric around remote working
Two men in pale blue shirts stand outside a glass-fronted building.
6pc of Irish workplaces now have a four-day work week, research says

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading