100 new medtech jobs for Sligo as Arrotek expands

Arrotek is growing in Sligo after establishing a major medical device manufacturing facility there in 2019.

Medtech business Arrotek plans to create up to 100 new jobs alongside an extension to its headquarters in Sligo town.

Planning permission has been granted for the multimillion-euro expansion which will add 20,000sq ft to its facility in Finisklin Business Park.

The extension will house a mixture of office and manufacturing space and capacity for 100 new jobs at the company.

Recruitment begins immediately with jobs available across all departments including design, engineering, project management, quality and production.

Arrotek was founded in 2005 by Mark Pugh and Ger O’Carroll, opening its current Sligo headquarters in 2019.

Today’s jobs announcement follows a major recruitment drive in 2020 and 2021 which doubled the company’s workforce and expanded its manufacturing offering.

“It is fantastic to see the growth of the business over the last 17 years,” said managing director O’Carroll, “and it is extremely positive that a home-grown Sligo company has managed to grow into international markets and create high-quality jobs for Sligo and the northwest of Ireland. This is testament to the high-quality workforce that we currently have and will be recruiting into the future.”

Arrotek specialises in the design and manufacture of minimally invasive medical devices, with clients including global medtech businesses, medical professionals, inventors and entrepreneurs

“Since Ger and I set up the business back in 2005, we have focused on investing in the latest cutting-edge technologies to allow us to offer a service that is world-class,” said company director Pugh. “This current investment will allow us to further enhance our service offerings to all our current customers both start-ups and multinationals, as well as grow into emerging markets.”

Arrotek offers employees flexible hours and hybrid work options as well as health insurance, company pension scheme and employee wellbeing workshops.

