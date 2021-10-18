Tech consultants Aspira to create 40 roles at new Cork HQ

The company is expanding its presence in Cork and also plans to open an office in Portugal.

Irish consulting and tech business Aspira is creating 40 roles at its new headquarters in Cork’s Penrose Dock.

It will be hiring for these jobs over the next 18 months, with positions including project managers, business analysts and technology professionals. There will also be roles for new graduates.

Aspira provides tech and consulting services for businesses in the IT, financial services, pharma, medtech, healthcare and energy sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and now employs 160 people across its bases in Cork, Dublin and the Netherlands.

“An Irish-owned business, Aspira has enjoyed sustained growth both at home and internationally,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, speaking at the official opening of the new Cork HQ.

“The opening of their new head office in this landmark building, and creation of 40 new high-quality roles, is testament to the ambition and vision of the company.”

Aspira said it has seen accelerated growth in recent years due to increasing demand for tech expertise across different sectors. The company announced plans in 2016 to create 50 jobs in Dublin and Cork. Last year it established an Asia-Pacific regional base in Malaysia and opened its second office in the Netherlands.

Now, the company is eyeing further expansion. As well as the new roles in Cork, it plans to open an office in Portugal next month in response to increased sales activity in mainland Europe.

Aspira CEO Pat Lucey said this is an “incredibly exciting time” for the company with the expansion in Ireland, as well as additional roles that will be created at the new Portuguese office in future.

“Many organisations are now reigniting and accelerating the deployment of major technology projects that may have been delayed due to the pandemic. The creation of these new roles will further strengthen our capabilities to deliver these large-scale innovative projects,” he added.

Lucey also said that new ways of working were a consideration in its expansion plans.

“We have made a conscious effort to reimagine how our team will work together across our global locations and what a sustainable future for our physical offices looks like,” he said.

“We have set up our new headquarters to meet the needs of the hybrid model with shared spaces to facilitate collaboration and conversation.”

More information about new jobs at Aspira can be found on its website.

