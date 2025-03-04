Australian adtech to create 50 jobs in Dublin

Publift is looking to recruit in a number of areas to further expand its European reach.

Sydney-founded Publift has announced an expansion into Dublin that will generate 50 new jobs in areas such as sales, customer success and engineering by December of this year. The company first announced it would be setting up a Dublin office in 2021.

Established in 2015 by Irish founder and CEO Colm Dolan, Publift enables digital and enterprise publishers to optimise ad revenue, via support, strategy and technology. The positions will span various departments and Publift’s representatives have said they are looking for passionate professionals who can work in a fast-paced setting.

Dolan, shared his excitement about the news, said, “Hailing from Portumna, I am particularly proud that Publift has created so many jobs in my home country. Our new Dublin office will play a crucial role in enhancing our service offerings and we’re excited to tap into Ireland’s rich talent pool.”

The expansion is led by the organisation’s head of sales and marketing Roddy O’Caoimh. “Bringing Publift to Ireland after my time in Australia is very special. We’ve been fortunate to welcome some incredible new team members here in Dublin and we have ambitious plans for 2025,” O’Caoimh said.

“Being able to serve our publishers in this time zone has been a real game-changer.”

Michael Lohan, the CEO of IDA Ireland, wished Publift every success and noted the announcement was a sign of confidence in Ireland as a key location for companies looking to expand and grow internationally, while accessing a talented and committed workforce.

Interested professionals can visit Publift’s Careers page.

AI infrastructure company Crusoe also recently announced plans to expand in the European market by developing a base of operations in Dublin. The move will create 100 jobs in the areas of networking, site reliability engineering, customer success and support departments.

