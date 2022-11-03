Avantor to create 40 jobs at new life sciences distribution centre in Dublin

The US company will be hiring life sciences, tech and distribution staff for its new Dublin centre.

Avantor has opened a new distribution centre in Dublin to support life sciences and biopharma players in the country.

The facility is the company’s second in Ireland and is the most advanced in its global network. The move will create 40 jobs across life sciences, tech, distribution and supply chain.

US-headquartered company Avantor provides products and services to clients in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries.

It has had a presence in Ireland since 1998 and there are now 200 people working for the company in the country. It is currently hiring for roles such as senior lab services associate and internal technical sales specialist.

The new distribution facility will offer certified good manufacturing practice warehousing, on-site clean rooms, batch-to-batch traceability, custom palletisation, inbound and outbound product quality inspections and vendor managed inventory services.

It joins Avantor’s international network of distribution centres spread across 30 countries.

“Avantor’s continued investment to expand our global footprint with on-site storage capacity and capabilities in Ireland strengthens our ability to provide essential products and services to the markets that need them,” said Sheri Lewis, executive VP of global supply chain operations at Avantor.

Dr Ger Brophy, executive VP of biopharma production at Avantor, added that the company’s value to the biopharma industry is its “ability to support customers from discovery to delivery”.

“As a leading materials provider to the growing bio-production industry, it is vital that we are responsive to customer needs in key markets such as Ireland while also having the capacity to meet growing demand in the region. This investment reflects our commitment to the industry and our anticipation of continued growth.”

Michael Lohan, divisional manager for life sciences and talent transformation and innovation at IDA Ireland, added that Avantor has played “an important role in the development of Ireland’s life science ecosystem and continues to create high-quality career opportunities here in Dublin”.

More information about working at Avantor is available on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.