Bank of Ireland to create 100 flexible tech jobs

The bank is hiring to develop its upcoming digital projects and is looking for cloud platform engineers, cybersecurity experts, data infrastructure engineers, project managers and business analysts.

Bank of Ireland has announced 100 new flexible tech jobs to develop a range of digital products.

The new roles include cloud platform engineers, cybersecurity experts, data infrastructure engineers, project managers and business analysts. The bank said these new roles will be part of its technology and customer solutions team.

Bank of Ireland’s careers page currently has 22 hybrid roles available in Dublin, which include DevSecOps engineer, security engineer, head of IT governance and operations, IT analyst and infrastructure database engineer.

The bank said these roles are being created as Irish consumers are becoming more digital-led in their banking interactions. Bank of Ireland said more than 90pc of everyday product applications are now digitised.

Bank of Ireland HR director Eimear Harty there are “exciting digital projects underway” and the organisation is looking for “talented specialists who want to drive improvements in the banking experience for millions of customers”.

“Banking is changing fast, it’s exciting, and these new positions will be at the forefront of advances in the sector,” Harty said. “These new roles will further support our progress and momentum as we build a world-class, diverse technology team, delivering improvements for customers.”

The bank said this new batch of jobs follows the recruitment of 230 similar tech specialists since 2021. In April 2021, Bank of Ireland announced 130 new jobs to expand its in-house engineering teams to help enhance its digital services.

Last March, the bank announced a further 100 tech jobs to further its digital banking service offering.

The new roles will be recruited in line with the bank’s flexible working policy, which means successful applicants will be able to work from a mix of home and central office locations, as well as a network of 13 remote working hubs.

New recruits also get day-one entitlement to Bank of Ireland’s ‘family matters’ entitlements which includes maternity and paternity leave, parents leave, foster care leave, early pregnancy loss, surrogacy and fertility leave.

