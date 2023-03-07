US robotics start-up to create 25 jobs in Ireland

Bear Robotics hopes to build its team of 25 in Ireland over the next three years. It will be looking for software engineers, as well as sales, finance and operations personnel.

A US robotics start-up called Bear Robotics has today (7 March) revealed its plans to establish a European hub in Dublin.

The Californian ex-Google company’s move into Ireland will create 25 new jobs.

Bear Robotics specialises in AI and autonomous robot technology for the hospitality industry. Its two flagship products Servi and Servi Plus are fully autonomous service robots that help staff in the hospitality sector do things like serve food, bus tables and other repetitive work.

Servi Plus can carry more than 16 dishes in one go, and has been designed to meet market demand.

The tech is used in restaurants, casinos, hotels and bars in several different locations. As part of its expansion into Europe, Bear Robotics has deployed a Servi bot in Iceland.

In Ireland, the start-up’s first robots have been rolled out in a Maynooth hotel.

The company’s new European hub in Dublin will serve its customers across the continent and help expand the company’s global footprint. Bear Robotics already has offices in Dallas, Seoul and Singapore.

The business hopes to build its team of 25 out in Ireland over the next three years. It will be looking for software engineers, as well as sales, finance and operations personnel.

“We plan to make a big impact across European service and hospitality spaces in the next few years,” said Malachy Ryan, head of sales EMEA with Bear Robotics.

“Our first robots have been installed in The Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth. Further robots will be deployed across Ireland and Europe over three to four months,” he added.

Ryan also said that he hoped the robots would make a difference to staffing shortages in the hospitality sector. These sentiments were echoed by Bear Robotics’ founder and CEO John Ha.

The company’s expansion here is being supported by IDA Ireland.

More information on working at Bear Robotics is available on its website.

