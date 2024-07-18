Beckman Coulter invests €10m and creates fresh jobs in Clare

The announcement was made by Kevin O’Reilly, the Irish-born president of Beckman Coulter who was appointed in February.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics is investing €10m and creating 30 jobs at its Irish site, the US-based company announced today (18 July).

Headquartered in Brea, California, Beckman Coulter is a leading global advanced diagnostics company that is owned by the Danaher Corporation. The company has been developing and marketing biomedical products for 80 years and employs more than 11,000 people.

The latest investment in its O’Callaghan’s Mills site in Co Clare – which employs about 550 – is expected to boost diagnostics production and capacity at the facility with two new fully automated reagent filling lines and upgrades to the site’s infrastructure.

Beckman Coulter said it is currently hiring for 50 open roles and announced 30 additional jobs for recruitment between next year and 2027. These roles based at the Co Clare site will include production operations, quality and regulatory Affairs, and research and development.

Kevin O’Reilly, the Irish-born president of Beckman Coulter who was appointed earlier this year, said at the announcement that he is “incredibly happy” about the company’s significant contributions to his home country and “not only to the local economy but also to enhancing healthcare every day”.

O’Reilly, previously the president of radiation oncology solutions at Varian Medical Systems, took over in February from former president Julie Sawyer Montgomery, who stepped down to become vice-president and group executive at Danaher Diagnostics.

EU Commissioner-designate Michael McGrath, who was also at the announcement today, called Beckman Coulter a “superb case study” of the impact of foreign direct investment in Ireland, including into rural communities.

“There are few settings more rural for an FDI than this site in East Clare. Yet the Beckman Coulter produces cutting-edge diagnostic tools here that are critical to the delivery of healthcare across the globe and at the same time makes a massive economic impact on this area,” McGrath said.

“This reflects brilliantly on Beckman Coulter, on the skills pool available in Ireland and on how big industry and the environment can cohabit perfectly here.”

