BHSL to create 250 jobs after rebranding to Glanua

The rebranded company is focused on filling 100 roles in the environmental and engineering sectors and has established a new headquarters in Galway.

Water and wastewater infrastructure company BHSL has rebranded to Glanua and is planning a major staff expansion.

The company plans to fill 100 new roles in the environmental and engineering sectors, along with an additional 150 staff over the next five years. The current available jobs are nationwide with some openings in the UK, according to the company’s Careers page.

The roles currently advertised include automation engineer, BIM technician, civil project engineer, electrical engineer and project manager, among others.

BHSL was originally based in Limerick but the new group company is moving its headquarters to Loughrea in Galway. BHSL was also the holding company for Glan Agua Ireland, Glan Agua UK, Hydro International and MEIC. Under the new integrated identity, these companies have been renamed to Glanua Ireland, Glanua UK, Glanua Industrial and Glanua Civils respectively.

Glanua Group MD Karl Zimmerer said the new brand is a “key part of an internal integration process” and that the company plans to expand with more acquisitions, sharing in-house expertise and growing the team.

“We have set ambitious targets and we are confident we can achieve them, working together from our new and expanding group headquarters in Loughrea,” Zimmerer said.

Glanua works with local authorities and private clients in the food and pharma sectors to develop water and wastewater projects. The company also helps municipal, commercial and industrial clients to guarantee environmental compliance, future-proof key infrastructure targets and meet sustainability goals.

Some of its top clients include Uisce Éireann, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Northern Irish Water, Kerry Group, Glanbia and ABP.

Glanua has grown significantly over the years, reaching 320 staff across the group and making €97m in revenue last year. The Irish company said it is well positioned to capitalise on the increased importance of sustainability and expects its revenue to reach €150m this year.

Glanua Group is chaired by Denis Brosnan, the former Kerry Group CEO who joined as chair in 2016.

