These are the roles biopharma companies want to fill

At NIBRT’s annual careers event, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to some of the top biopharma employers to find out who they’re hiring.

On Saturday (1 April), SiliconRepublic.com headed down to the National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) Careers in Biopharma event at The Campus in Cherrywood, operated by Pioneer Group.

Niamh Madden, the campus’s general manager, said the facility is expected to be home to up to 22 early-stage life sciences companies looking for lab facilities “that have been lacking in Dublin” so far.

“I think having a space here in Cherrywood where young entrepreneurs, innovators within the life sciences have somewhere to trial and to get to proof-of-concept is really important,” she said.

For those who are looking to work at one of the big names in biopharma, it’s an exciting time to enter the industry. NIBRT’s chief commercial officer, Killian O’Driscoll, said one of the key trends in the sector has been a diversification of the types of products being produced, “from monoclonal antibodies to new very advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies”.

But what about the companies themselves? While at NIBRT’s event, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to several major life sciences employers about the roles they’re looking for.

Amgen’s talent acquisition manager, Kevin Gordon, said the company has a number of key roles available for its site in Dún Laoghaire, from supply chain and policy to manufacturing and engineering.

BioMarin’s Gerard O’Sullivan said the company is actively looking to fill roles in manufacturing and quality at its Shanbally site. “One of the exciting parts of Shanbally is that we’ve got end-to-end capabilities, so upstream, downstream, aseptic filling and packaging all under the one site, so there’s a whole range of roles.”

MSD began construction of a new facility at its Carlow site in August 2022 and opened a new Dublin biotech facility in November 2022. Director of engineering John Harrington was at the careers fair to meet today’s graduates.

“We’re looking for roles right across the industry for the biotech sector, which would be automation, quality and engineering in particular,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eurofins’ Lydia Slattery said the company is looking for graduates from bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and PhDs, “but also people with experience too” across many different departments such as biochemistry and microbiology.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.