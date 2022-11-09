Black Shamrock to create 80 new jobs at Dublin game development studio

Black Shamrock is recruiting in art, design, engineering and production, with additional business support roles opening up soon.

Gaming company Black Shamrock is expanding its operations at the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin city centre.

The co-development studio aims to create 80 new jobs in this expansion, bringing its total headcount to 200 by the end of 2023.

Dublin-based Black Shamrock was acquired by games development company Virtuos in 2017 as part of its expansion to cater to an increased demand for AAA co-development services globally.

Black Shamrock has since expanded its own co-development capabilities with the global exposure afforded to it by the Virtuos acquisition.

It has collaborated with the some of the biggest game studios around the world and has several projects in the pipeline.

“We are rapidly expanding all areas of production at Black Shamrock to cater to the growing needs of our client partners,” said Lukas Codr, general manager of Black Shamrock.

“The game projects that we are currently developing are some of the most exciting in the world, so it is the perfect time to join us if you want to work on the most awe-inspiring AAA games and do some of the best work of your career.”

Black Shamrock is recruiting talent in art, design, engineering and production, with additional business support roles opening up in the coming months.

Founded in 2015, Black Shamrock is specialises in RPG and action-adventure games for PC and console. The studio has worked on games such as The Outer Worlds, Grounded, Back 4 Blood, Destroy All Humans!, Starlink: Battle for Atlas and Pillars of Eternity. Currently, the Black Shamrock team has multiple AAA game projects in active development.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said that Black Shamrock’s hiring news was “particularly welcome at a time when other tech companies are announcing job losses”.

“It also shows that the tax changes recently introduced for the digital gaming industry are working,” he added.

More information on working at Black Shamrock is available on its website.

