BMS to create 350 jobs in $400m Cruiserath expansion

The new investment will significantly expand the pharma company’s manufacturing and laboratory capacity at the Dublin 15 campus.

Pharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced a $400m investment for an expansion at its Dublin 15 Cruiserath facility.

Construction of the new sterile drug product facility is expected to commence next month and will support the manufacturing and supply of the company’s existing products and the launch of new medicines.

The new facility is expected to create 350 additional roles in Ireland, bringing the campus’s headcount to more than 1,000. The roles and investment will help to expand the company’s manufacturing and laboratory capacity in Cruiserath and will support its portfolio across a range of therapies, including oncology, immunology, and haematology.

First announced in 2014, the Cruiserath Biologics facility marked the first time BMS’s biologics manufacturing took place outside the US, announcing 400 jobs in the process. Since then, the facility has grown and the latest multimillion-dollar investment will see the co-location of drug substance and drug product manufacturing alongside existing its global testing capabilities.

Padraig Keane, vice-president of Cruiserath Biologics, said the new sterile drug product facility strengthens the company’s capabilities and allows it to be more responsive to patients’ needs around the world.

“This investment will expand our capacity for aseptic drug products, reinforce stable production for global supply and accelerate the development and commercialisation of innovative biologic therapies alongside other pipeline medicines,” he said.

“This year we celebrate 60 years of BMS in Ireland, across our three sites in Ireland we continue to play a critical role in the global production, development, and supply network.”

Karin Shanahan, EVP of global product development and supply, said the Cruiserath site plays a crucial role for the company. “Coupled with the breadth of knowledge and expertise of our employees, this sterile drug product site, co-partnered alongside our biologics facility, will allow us to further enhance our operations as we strive to get more medicines to more patients faster,” she said.

“Our workforce is truly committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases and I’m proud to be a part of this historic day for our Irish footprint.”

