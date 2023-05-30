BNY Mellon to open new Dublin digital hub and create 30 jobs

The latest jobs will include specialist roles in AI technologies to help BNY Mellon meet its global R&D ambitions.

BNY Mellon is to open a new digital research and development hub in Dublin following an €8m initial investment supported by IDA Ireland, the US firm announced today (30 May).

The latest investment will see the creation of 30 specialist jobs by the end of 2025 and strengthen the 239-year-old investment bank’s capabilities in AI, machine learning and data analytics.

BNY Mellon said the new jobs will more than double its digital team in Dublin.

“Delivering innovative solutions for clients has been at the heart of BNY Mellon’s long and proud history in Ireland for almost three decades,” said Paul Kilcullen, BNY Mellon Ireland country manager.

“This investment reinforces BNY Mellon Ireland’s position at the leading edge of financial services research and development and helps cement Ireland’s position at the forefront in driving innovation in the financial services sector globally.”

The investment bank said it has recently increased its investment in research and development, resulting in the filing of the highest number of patent applications in the bank’s history last year.

BNY Mellon has employees across offices in Dublin, Cork and Wexford, who work to provide Irish and international clients a broad range of services ranging from alternative asset management and pension funds to banking and insurance.

The latest jobs will include roles in AI technologies such as data scientists as well as product and design-thinking specialists. They will be based in Ireland and help deliver the firm’s European and global R&D efforts.

Updated, 11.48am, 30 May 2023: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the new hub would allow clients to hold and transfer digital assets. It has been updated to correct this error.